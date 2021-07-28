5 of the most amazing hotels in Koh Chang

Koh Chang is one of the largest islands in the Gulf of Thailand, and features the Mu Koh Chang National Park. Visitors to this beautiful island can go hiking, or diving by the coral reefs that are surely to offer some of the most exotic views they have ever seen. The white sand beaches are to die for, while the hotels are nothing short of spectacular. Here, we give you the most amazing hotels in Koh Chang that will surely give visitors a relaxing and memorable holiday.

5 Most Amazing Hotels in Koh Chang

1. KC Grande Resort & Spa

Located in a secluded area on the White Sand Beach, the KC Grande Resort & Spa offers picturesque views from guests’ rooms. Its beachfront location means guests have easy access to sunbathing, diving, playing volleyball or kayaking in the turquoise ocean. Or, visitors can take the resort’s shuttle bus to the pier for even more fun in the sun.

The Beach Cafe offers all-day dining and drinks while swimming in the saltwater and freshwater pools or kids’ pool. Here, guests can also indulge in a beachfront massage while kids can have fun at the kids’ club. Rooms at KC Grande Resort & Spa are spacious with Thai decor and a nice veranda. Just 5 minutes from the ferry terminal, this resort is perfect for families as it offers fun for every age.

Facilities: Pool, sauna, spa, kids’ club, restaurants, library, fitness centre, game room

Pricing: 1,629 baht-8,326 baht

Address: 1/1 Moo4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

2. The Emerald Cove Koh Chang Hotel

Known for its beautiful, natural surroundings, this hotel is definitely a must for nature lovers. Surrounded by rainforests, the Emerald Cove offers untouched, pristine beaches. Visitors can choose from a range of activities including elephant trekking, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and diving. Moreover, day trips to waterfalls and natural springs can also be arranged at ease.

Guests can definitely pamper themselves by going to the hotel’s Breeze Spa, while sending the little ones to the kids’ club. Moreover, kids can also enjoy the specialised kids menus at the hotel restaurant and take part in water sports or playing in the on-site game room. The hotel is just 100 metres from the main road through Klong Prao village, offering other facilities nearby.

Facilities: Pool, restaurants, fitness centre, spa, sauna, library, kids’ club

Pricing: 1,257 baht-4,999 baht

Address: 88/8 Moo 4, Tambol Koh Chang King Amphur, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

3. Peninsula Beach Resort Koh Chang

The Peninsula Beach Resort is the best resort in which to stay if you are looking for convenient access to the city’s attractions and activities, without compromising privacy. Guests here can enjoy the restaurant, bar, continental breakfast and other great amenities to make their stays more comfortable and fun.

Although its location is a bit remote, visitors love the stylish and spacious rooms that overlook a quiet beach. Nearby, visitors can find a golf course, luxury marina, and national park. The beach is also part of an isthmus where sunrises and sunsets offer epic views. With 2 cafes onsite, the rest of the resort is quiet and tranquil.

Facilities: Sauna, spa, fitness centre, yoga room, pool, library, kids’ club

Pricing: 1,671 baht-2,198 baht

Address: 24/2 Moo 3, Klong Son Village Ko Chang District, Trat 23170

4. The Dewa Koh Chang

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort that is comprised of modern-rustic tropical architecture. Here, guests can stay in spacious and cool rooms with trendy designs. Rooms have private balconies which show off the spectacular sea views. The hotel is located in a narrow block between the beach, road and creek, and is just 300 metres from Klong Prao village’s main road.

Each villa is round, offering an exotic take on the normal hotel room. Therefore, furniture fits the round interior, making it darker than most rooms. Thus, guests can certainly get a good night’s sleep and will have no problems cooling off after a day in the sun. Moreover, The Dewa features an outdoor pool and swim-up bar that offers a relaxing time for guests.

Facilities: Pool, restaurants, spa, free breakfast, salon, spa, steam room, library, beach

Pricing: 1,355 baht-3,999 baht

Address: 24/1/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

5. The Splash Koh Chang

A new hotel that is perfect for families, The Splash offers an amazing waterpark that is sure to keep the whole fam bam entertained. Complete with sun loungers for adults, kids can spend the day getting wet and cooling off, while parents can relax by the pool. Moreover, the hotel is just 4 minutes away from the Mu Koh Chang National Park where the whole family can hike through beautiful jungles.

The Splash offers a spa, where adults can pamper themselves. Additionally, the hotel includes a bar and restaurant that allow guests to enjoy food and drinks nearby their own rooms. With an exciting waterpark and new facilities, this hotel is definitely a must for families.

Facilities: Spa, pool, massage, waterpark, bar, restaurants

Pricing: 1,232 baht-4,717 baht

Address: 55 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Trat 23170, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Whether you are just stopping over at Koh Chang or have planned an entire holiday at this exotic island, the hotels here offer exclusive stays with unparalleled amenities. With attractions such as the White Temple and Doi Tung Palace nearby, and scuba diving galore, it is easy to see why these hotels care about your experience on the island. From outdoor infinity pools to private balconies looking over the rainforest, visitors are surely to have a one of a kind experience at this Gulf of Thailand island.

