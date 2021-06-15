Connect with us

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand

For those who feel they have been there and done that while touring Thailand, they may not have been privy to the areas that are off the beaten path. From downright secretive, these locations are known only to a few of those experienced travellers who know where to look. Featuring some of the best that Thailand has to offer, these islands and beaches feature an aura of unspoiled and natural beauty.

Spanning across Thailand, we bring you some of the coolest places to spend a day snapping photos of your toes in the sand, while sipping on coconut water. As most of these beaches are void of crowds, it is the perfect chance to do some relaxing yoga by the water or steal the rays of sunshine beating down on your skin. One thing’s for sure, the following secretive locations will help you experience the tropical side of Thailand like a true local.

5 Top Secret Islands and Beaches in Thailand

5 of Thailand’s best islands and beaches, listed below.

1. Phra Thong Bay

It may take leaps and bounds to get here, but once you arrive at “Golden Buddha Island,” you will be surprised by its diverse scenery. The island is separated from the mainland by a 7 metre deep canal. Once you arrive, prepare for a taste of Africa, as the land’s interior features lush vegetation broken up by skinny canals.

Outside of the so-called African savannah, lies thick mangrove forests which lead to white, powdery-soft beaches. Lined with rocks, the shorelines could be the start of your safari on this unique piece of land. Speaking of unique, the island’s nickname of the “Golden Buddha Island,” has its own piece of history. Local legend has it that pirates buried a precious, stolen golden buddha statue on the island which was never recovered.

Location: Koh Phra Thong

-Koh-Phra-Thong-Thailand

Koh-Phra-Thong-Thailand

2. Malibu Beach

Malibu Beach is one of Koh Pha Ngan’s best kept secrets. In the northern fishing village of Chaloklum, the beach allows visitors to chill out in peace. A beach bar sits in the sand, offering reggae music against the backdrop of the turquoise water. Although it has been gaining popularity, this beach is still one of the quietest, especially during the low season.

Famous among locals for offering mushroom-shaped trees, this is one of the best places to relax in the shade. With white sands and loads of palm trees, Malibu offers a serene experience inclusive of mountain views. Additionally, if you are looking for a beach that isn’t part of tourists’ main itineraries while staying on Koh Pha Ngan, this is the one for you.

Location: Koh Pha Ngan

Top 5 secret islands and beaches in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Malibu Beach

3. Koh Kut

Located in Thailand’s easternmost province of Trat, Koh Kut is part of the Koh Chang island chain. As it borders Cambodia and the Gulf of Thailand, the island is the furthest south of the province. Featuring white sands, the island boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Moreover, it is literally unspoiled, giving visitors a chance to experience life on a somewhat deserted island.

Boasting an island-time sort of lifestyle, only a small fishing village can be found. Here, you can experience true, island culture that was not disrupted by the tourism sector. Snorkelling and hiking the beaches and jungle are some of the activities that visitors opt to do. But, if you are wanting to see a bit more, boat trips are available for those who want to explore the surrounding islands.

Location: Trat

Koh Kood | Karolina Lubryczynska | Flickr

Koh Kut

4. Koh Phayam

Known by travel channels as the “Koh Samui of the 70’s,” this island is the place to go when you want to fall off the grid. As none of the major international chains has been developed on the island, finding even an ATM is not possible. Thus, here is the place to totally disconnect from life as you know it on any of the island’s several, pristine beaches.

Buffalo Bay, located on the south end of Ao Khao Kwai, is quite possibly the most secluded and tranquil beach in which to visit. Its vast cove features lavish mangroves that can be best viewed by kayaking. Moreover, if you come during low tide, you can move your way towards a private beach facing the Burmese-Andaman archipelago.

Location: Rayong

Buffalo Bay Koh Phayam | Thailand Koh Phayam February 2008 | Flickr

Koh Phayam

5. Ta Yai Beach

Located on Koh Larn island, this beach is just minutes from the bustling tourist town of Pattaya. Part of a group of 6 beaches on the island, Ta Yai Beach is easily the most tucked away. Located in the island’s northeast, the beach is on the cape, enclosed by rocks.

Despite offering seclusion, the beach’s view is that of Pattaya, where those who like to experience crowds from afar, will surely be content. The beach offers a bit of tranquillity and is close enough for those looking for a vacation from the busy streets of Pattaya.

Location: Koh Larn

File:Ile de Koh Larn (Ile de corail).jpg - Wikimedia Commons

Koh Larn

Whether the daily grind is making you feel like you are on autopilot, or you just want to hear waves, Thailand’s secret locations are waiting. Sprinkled with islands, backpackers have missed some of the most beautiful places to see. Apart from taking in the normal touristy attractions, this off-the-beaten-path guide will surely help you find a more organic side of the country.

It is clear that finding your way to these unspoiled lands may offer you an experience of a lifetime. Moreover, a bit of undisrupted rest is something everyone could appreciate.

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

