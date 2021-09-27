Best of Bangkok attractions that cost next to nothing

If you are looking for cheap things to do in Bangkok, you can look no further. Here, we have the best of Bangkok attractions that cost little to nothing for tourists. From outdoor markets and parks to indoor, themed shopping malls, tourists will love this list of budget-friendly Bangkok attractions!

Top Bangkok Attractions To See For Next To Nothing

1. Talad Rod Fai (Train Market)

This popular market is an open-air train market that is located on Bangkok’s eastern outside end. With plenty of vintage goods to buy, thrift shoppers will love the great selection. Moreover, it is a fun way to spend the evening browsing through second-hand Superman, Batman, and other retro statues. Surprisingly, you can also find dentist chairs and fairground rides are also available at the market, ensuring that children have a fun time. Furthermore, car lovers will enjoy seeing vintage cars and snapping selfies by them.

Address: 51 Srinagarindra Road, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

2. Crocodiles in Chinatown

Weirdly enough, you can find crocodiles resting in a small pond at Wat Chakrawatrachawat Woramahawihan in Bangkok’s Chinatown. Offering excitement and a bit of fright for kids, finding these scary creatures is like going on a treasure hunt around Chinatown. And, along the way, you can take in the surrounding Chinese shops and restaurants. The temple is just 5 minutes away from Yaowarat Road, where Chinatown resides. Moreover, after you pass the temple’s entrance, you can turn left and see the pond. However, if you don’t want to get up close, you can simply view the stuffed crocodile inside a display case nearby!

Address: Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

3. Hidden Trains

Who would’ve thought you could find retired trains hidden in The old Thonburi Railway Station? If you are looking for a free thing to do and see, this attraction is definitely one of Bangkok’s hidden gems. Located just behind Siriraj Hospital, the station is not very big, but features a huge warehouse with old steam engines. Additionally, some of these trains are used for special events and are kept in mint condition. Families will love visiting this cool site, and if you ask, they may even let you go inside one of these classic trains.

Address: Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok 10700, Thailand

4. Flower Market in Old Town

This flower market, also known as ‘Pak Klong Talad’ is open 24 hours a day and sells a huge variety of flowers. Located in Bangkok’s Old Town, it is a famous attraction and it is free unless you choose to buy some flowers. However, if you wake up early, 4am is supposedly the best time to visit as you can see the trucks unloading the newest stock of flowers. Thai culture-lovers will enjoy seeing the vendors and wreath-makers in the morning as they make garlands and other designs to be sold.

Address: Pak Klong Talad, Memorial Bridge to Khlong Lord, Chak Phet Rd, Bangkok, Thailand

5. Muay Thai (at MBK Centre)

Muay Thai fights are usually a bit pricey in which to see. However, MBK Bangkok offers a Fight Night for free. But, you have to plan ahead as the fights are held every last Wednesday of the month. As Thai people are very proud of the country’s Muay Thai boxing heritage, it is common to see them crowding around a TV if they can’t make it to an actual fight. Although many of the MBK Fight Night participants are juniors, there are still matches held that feature experienced fighters.

Address: MBK Center, 444 Phayathai Road, Wang Mai, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

6. Terminal 21 Mall

This awesome mall is a must-see for people of any age. As it is decorated in themes from famous world cities, kids will even enjoy just walking around the mall. Here, kids can see scenes from San Francisco, Paris, London, and Tokyo and even take some great selfies. Moreover, the bathrooms even have unique themes, so you won’t get bored while doing your business. To walk around Terminal 21 is free, and you will only spend money if you want. Some visitors just enjoy entering an air-conditioned space as a respite from Bangkok weather!

Address: Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

7. Thai Dance Show at Erawan Shrine

Erawan Shrine is not only famous for its Buddhist statues, but for its traditional Thai dance shows. Here, you can enjoy a free cultural experience in this majestic temple. Moreover, the golden statue of Than Tao Mahaprom is another delightful sight to see before or after seeing the dance show. The statue is decorated with hundreds of yellow flowers and incense sticks from worshippers paying their respects. The dancing troupe also pays respect to the gods by performing several times a day, making it a great experience in which to learn about ancient Thai culture.

Address: Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

8. Lumpini Park

This gorgeous park is known by many as a heavenly respite from the city’s daily hustle and bustle. Here, visitors can set down a blanket and enjoy the surrounding nature while having a picnic. Furthermore, kids will definitely love running around this spacious park as it offers plenty of room for activities. However, many don’t know that the park has some unusual residents. Monitor lizards roam freely around Lumpini Park, making a visitor’s experience all the more exotic! Be careful, as it is not recommended to get up close and personal with the lizards. However, they are quite used to tourists and usually won’t cause a problem.

Address: Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330

These top attractions in Bangkok, Thailand are great for the entire family! Here, you can learn about Thai culture while saving big on spending. Moreover, each attraction offers a glimpse into local life, with many things to see and do.

