Best IB schools in Thailand

Each academic programme has its own advantages and disadvantages, so the best one depends on your child’s future goals. One curriculum that is growing in popularity, especially among globetrotting expats, is the International Baccalaureate (IB). Not only is IB widely acclaimed and highly respected, but it also offers seamless transfer between schools around the world, making it easy for jet-setting families to hop from country to country. Fortunately for expats in Thailand, there’s an array of high-quality IB schools around the country. Here are the best ones.

1. International School Bangkok (ISB)

Address: 39/7 Soi Nichada Thani, Samakee Road, Amphur Pakkret, Nonthaburi 11120

Founded in 1951, International School Bangkok (ISB) is the oldest international school in Thailand. It offers U.S Curriculum to students aged 3 to 18 (Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12). Senior students, grades 11 – 12, may elect to pursue the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma programme. In fact, it’s one of the first IB schools in the country. They also provide AP courses, so students have more options. In 2022, the average IB Diploma score of ISB students is 36.1 points, which is higher than the world average of 32.

Located just outside the centre of Bangkok, ISB boasts state-of-the-art facilities for academics, athletics, fine and performing arts, and other programmes to ensure their students experience a high-quality education. These include 2 theatres, studios and rooms for all areas of the arts, 2 swimming pools, 12 tennis courts, baseball fields, rugby and soccer fields, fully-equipped science and design labs, an international standard running track, libraries, and learning spaces. But that’s not all. The co-educational day school also offers a wide range of co-curricular, from sports and martial arts to arts, music, and language.

2. British International School, Phuket

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Established in 1996, British International School, Phuket, is perhaps the most well-known international school on the island. It provides both day and boarding facilities to students aged 1 to 18. Up until grade 10, the education offered is based on the National Curriculum of England and Wales. After that, students complete the IGCSE curriculum in grades 10 and 11, followed by the IB Diploma programme.

BISP is affiliated with the World Academy of Sport due to it supports high-level academics alongside high-performance sports. Thus, high-performance athletes can study for the IB Diploma for over three years as opposed to the usual two. This makes IB studies more manageable for some students.

Within its 44-acre campus, BISP boasts some of the best facilities on the island. With two Olympic-size swimming pools, a gymnasium, fitness centre, tennis and golf centres, 400m grass athletics track, 2 full-size football pitches, and a sports hall, the sports facilities in BISP are exceptional. On top of that, the school also has an amphitheatre and garden spaces, 4 music rooms, 2 art rooms, auditorium, music practice rooms, science and IT labs, primary cooking room, primary hall, drama studio, soft playroom, 2 libraries, and more.

3. KIS International School

Address: 999 123-124 Pracha Uthit Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Next on our list of the best IB schools in Thailand is KIS International School. The school offers an academically challenging international curriculum along with a well-rounded programme of sports, creativity, and community services. Moreover, it’s one of the few IB Continuum Schools in Thailand. This means that students can begin their journey of IB education right from the start. The IB programme includes IB Primary Years (age 3 – 11), IB Middle Years (age 11 – 16), and IB Diploma Programme (age 16 – 19).

Located in a quiet and gated housing estate near the heart of Bangkok, KIS features thoughtfully-designed facilities to support its academic and extracurricular programmes. The Arts and Design centre is particularly outstanding, with two sun-drenched visual arts studios and a black box performing arts facility. In addition, students can enjoy a range of other world-class facilities that the school continues to add, including sporting facilities, carpentry room, 25-metre pool, indoor gymnasium, auditorium, music suites and dance studios, playgrounds, home sciences room, multipurpose hall, and lounge area. There is also a range of extracurricular activities from which to choose. These range from sports to performance and visual arts.

4. Regents International School Pattaya

Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Regents International School Pattaya is part of Nord Anglia Education. It has day and boarding facilities for students aged 2 – 18. The curriculum used in Regents International School Pattaya includes the British curriculum, IGCSE for grades 10 and 11, and IB Diploma Programme for grades 12 and 13.

With MIT as a collaborator, Regents is renowned for its innovative teaching of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). The school also places a strong emphasis on leadership, global citizenship, languages, and music. Their music curriculum is built around a selection of works chosen by Juilliard. In addition to fully furnished art studios, the school features a cutting-edge music technology suite. Orchestra, rock bands, tuned percussion ensembles, and choirs are just a few of the musical groups that students can join.

Aside from the music technology suite, you’ll find a 400m running track, an Astroturf sports pitch, an air-conditioned double-size sports hall, two outdoor swimming pools, a 300 seat theatre, a full-sized football pitch, two dance studios, two drama studios, two art studios, and an alfresco café inside Regents International School Pattaya’s green campus.

5. American Pacific International School

Address: 158/1 Moo 3 Hangdong-Samoeng Road, Banpong, Hangdong, Chiangmai 50230

American Pacific International School )APIS) is an IB World School that offers a continuum of four IB programmes, including the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP). It’s one of the two recognised IB Continuum Schools in Chiang Mai. In addition, it’s also Chiang Mai’s first internationally accredited boarding school.

The main campus of APIS is located in a rural setting surrounded by rice fields, farms, small villages, and resorts. This natural setting offers students special chances to learn outside of the classroom and to spend free time in nature. Volleyball, Futsal, Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Badminton, Cross Country, Track and Field, Ping Pong, Chess, and Model United Nations (MUN) are just a handful of the many co-curricular activities available at the school.

