A guide to getting dental implants in Thailand

The rising costs of dental implants (and dental treatment in general) in many countries causes people to seek more affordable dental work abroad. Thailand is among the most popular options for those who face unaffordable dental implants in their home country.

Travelling to another country for dental implants is not something to be taken lightly. You want to be sure that everything can go as smoothly as possible without having to spend all of your life savings. So, if you’re thinking about getting dental implants in Thailand, here’s everything you need to know.

What are dental implants and how do they work?

If you’ve lost one or more teeth, your dentist may suggest you get dental implants as a treatment option. Dental implants are artificial structures that replace your tooth roots. A dental surgeon puts the implant into your jawbone, and it provides a strong foundation for an artificial tooth called a crown.​ The crown is custom made to match the colour of the rest of your teeth and custom-made to fit your mouth. It will function, feel, and look like your natural teeth.

It’s important to keep in mind that the process of getting dental implants is time-consuming. It usually requires more than one visit to the dentist. The whole process may take a day, a couple of weeks or several months, depending on your specific oral condition, requirement, and the type of implant you want. Therefore, you’ll need to fly to Thailand at least twice during the process. Although the process is time-consuming, dental implants are considered the best teeth replacement treatment since they’re stronger, last longer, and fit better than dentures and bridges.

Why should you get your dental implants in Thailand?

Thailand is a popular medical tourism destination. Millions of people, particularly from the UK, the US, and Australia, fly to Thailand to get medical treatment. Some of the reasons why the country is popular among medical tourists looking for dental treatments are as follows:

Lower costs of dental implants

One of the main reasons anyone travels to Thailand for dental treatment is to save money. Compared to the UK, the US, and Australia, the cost of dental implants in a reputable hospital in Thailand is about 50 to 70% cheaper. If you want to save even more money, there are also lesser-known dentists offering cheaper implants. Even when you factor in the cost of flights, accommodation, and food, you can still save a lot of money,

High-quality dentists

Lower prices don’t necessarily mean lower quality. Although the cost of dental implants in Thailand is much cheaper than in most Western counties, you’ll still get similar results. Dentists in Thailand have to go through a long education and training process. Besides, many dentists in the country are internationally trained and have years of experience in performing dental implant procedures. They also use the same implant materials and techniques as those in Western countries.

Facilities

Since medical tourism is booming in Thailand, hospitals and clinics are in tough competition for patients. Thus, they’re motivated to constantly update and maintain their equipment to match dental clinics in the west. Therefore, you can expect to get your dental implants done using advanced technology. Keep in mind, however, that not all dental clinics in the country follow the same high standards. So be sure to research the dental clinic you want to choose carefully.

Tourist attractions

High quality dental implants and lower prices combined with some sun, sea, and sightseeing – it’s no wonder millions of medical tourists flock to Thailand to get their medical treatment. Before or after your dental implant procedure is performed, you can enjoy your day relaxing on a beach in Phuket, have fun in Bangkok’s happening rooftop bars, or stroll around stunning temples in Chiang Mai.

What do you need to consider when getting dental implants in Thailand?

Since the process of getting dental implants is complicated and involves multiple steps, choosing the right hospital or clinic is essential. Not every dental clinic in the country offers the same quality and provides the same equipment. Some don’t have an implantologist and aesthetic dentists, while others might not even have a 3D CT scanner. Therefore, before you commit to getting dental implants in Thailand, you need to consider the following things:

The qualifications and experiences the dentist has.

Whether the dentist is a specialist in dental implants.

Whether the dentist can speak good enough English.

If they guarantee their work and for how long.

If they offer any transport

Which payment methods are available in the clinic or hospital.

Where to get dental implants in Thailand?

Below are some of the best places in Thailand where you can find high-quality dental clinics or hospitals.

Bangkok

Bangkok is the most popular medical tourism destination in Thailand, thanks to the number of qualified doctors and dentists in the city. You’ll find hundreds of dental clinics in Bangkok, but each one of them offers varying degrees of quality and different specialities. Be sure to pick a dental clinic that’s specially trained and experienced in performing implants. Bangkok International Dental Hospital (BIDH), Smile Signature, and Bangkok International Dental Center (BIDC) are among the best dental clinics in the city offering dental implants.

Phuket

Most people choose Phuket as their destination because they want to combine their medical trip with an amazing beach vacation. While Phuket doesn’t offer as many options as Bangkok when it comes to dental clinics, you can still find numerous top-quality dental clinics like Phuket Dental Signature.

Chiang Mai

Similar to Bangkok, there’s plenty of dental clinics and hospitals to choose from in Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai International Dental CLinic (CIDC) is possibly the most popular clinic for dental implants in the city.

