PHOTO: ไดอารี่ตุ๊ดซี่ส์ via Facebook

The Thai language has a vast world of words, phrases, and expressions that go beyond standard vocabulary and textbooks. And let’s be honest here, getting to grips with local language and slang is how you really connect with any culture. So, for anyone itching to sound like a local amidst the bustling streets of Bangkok or even the quiet bylanes of Chiang Mai, we’ve got you covered. With the help of our friends at ALA Language School, here are the 30 Thai slangs and colloquial expressions you need to know if you want to sound like a local!

1. (ไอ้) ต้าว (ʔây) tâaw

This is a versatile Thai expression perfect for those moments when something just makes your heart skip or flutter from the cuteness. All about admiration or affection. It’s sort of like the Thai equivalent of the infamous online “uwu.”

Example: When you see a random ginger cat on the street, you may say “(ไอ้) ต้าว (ʔây) tâaw” to express how cute it is.

2. ตัวมารดา / ตัวแม่ / ตัวให้นมบุตร (tua maandaa / tua mɛ̂ɛ / tua hâynom bùt)

Welcome to Thailand’s answer to English slang: “Mother.” Yep, we aren’t referring to a biological parent here. Instead, these Thai phrases are a sign of respect for someone who absolutely excels in their area, exuding iconic femininity and being at the top of their game. It’s all about unabashed capability and absolute boss / diva vibes.

Example: In English, you may say “Nicki Minaj is here to slay. Mother is mothering! 💅” But if you’re in Thailand, you can use “ตัวมารดา / ตัวแม่ / ตัวให้นมบุตร (tua maandaa / tua mɛ̂ɛ / tua hâynom bùt)” instead.

3. ฟาด (fâat)

Simply put, “ฟาด (fâat)” can be likened to the English phrase “nailed it”. Ever seen someone achieve something so satisfyingly well that you just can’t help but beam with pride? That’s when you whip out a “ฟาด (fâat)”. You nailed it, you won, you triumphed. Essentially, it’s a unique Thai-style way of praising a job well done, anything from a successful endeavour to slaying an outfit.

Example: Did your friend Michelle just strut in with a killer outfit? Time to compliment her with a cheer: ฟาด (fâat)! Similarly, when you witness someone pulling something off with great precision and confidence, you can say “ฟาด (fâat)” to them.

4. มองบน (mɔɔŋ bon)

Caught in a moment where someone’s bragging is too insufferable, and words just won’t cut it? In Thai, you’d simply retort with “มองบน (mɔɔŋ bon)”: a subtle yet powerful eye roll.

Example: So, there’s this chap who keeps flaunting his achievements. The perfect response? A “มองบน (mɔɔŋ bon)” should convey your unimpressed state.

5. มองแรง (mɔɔŋ rɛɛŋ)

You know that glare someone flashes when you’ve ticked off their last nerve, the one that’s more frosty than friendly? Well, in Thai, that’s referred to as “มองแรง (mɔɔŋ rɛɛŋ).”

Example: You know when you’ve overslept and are then rushing not to miss a flight? And your friend, waiting impatiently, turns to you with a glare that could melt ice? That’s when you’d say, “He was definitely giving me a hostile look (มองแรง (mɔɔŋ rɛɛŋ) me for almost missing the flight!”

6. เท (thee)

You know that heart-wrenching moment when you get dumped or stood up? In Thailand, they’ve got a single, evocative term for it: “เท (thee)”. Straightforward and efficient.

Example: If you were stood up by your friend , you could state, “I was just stood up (เท (thee)) by my friend.”

7. ติงต๊อง (tiŋtɔ́ŋ)

Next up on our Thai slang list is ติงต๊อง (tiŋtɔ́ŋ). Now, don’t get too worried if someone calls you this in Thailand. It’s the Thai equivalent of being described as a bit of a “goofy” character. If someone calls you this, it means you’ve been endearingly branded as a bit funny, silly or playfully odd. It’s all in good spirits, though, probably pointing to your relentlessly jesting nature. Take it as a compliment, and keep on being your delightful self!

Example: If someone is funny and you like their jokes, you can say, “You like to joke a lot. You’re so goofy (ติงต๊อง(tiŋtɔ́ŋ))!”

8. กรอบ (krɔ̀ɔp)

Sometimes we have all experienced that awkward moment when our financial situations just aren’t cooperating as we’d like them to. When you’re in Thailand and need to express that you’re experiencing a money shortage or that you’re, quite candidly, penniless, กรอบ (krɔ̀ɔp) is the term to use.

Example: If a friend suggests a lavish weekend plan and your wallet is firmly on a diet, you can simply say, “Don’t ask me out this weekend. I am running short of money (กรอบ (krɔ̀ɔp)).”

9. 555 (hâa hâa hâa)

If you see this in Thailand, they’re not talking about the number. Instead, “555” is simply the Thai way of saying “hahaha” or expressing laughter because the number 5 is pronounced ‘hâa.’

Example: If someone is texting you a joke or a funny meme, you can respond with “555” instead of “hahaha” or “lol.”

10. แซ่บ (sɛ̂p)

Ever spotted someone in Thailand who simply took your breath away with their dazzling beauty? Or perhaps their fun-loving vibe and flawless fashion sense turned heads wherever they went? That’s when you pull out your tenth Thai slang, แซ่บ (sɛ̂p). This versatile word, pronounced as ‘sɛ̂p, can be used to describe anyone who’s beautiful, handsome, sexy or just plain fun.

Example: If a friend walks by looking absolutely stunning, you could say, “Look at her dress and makeup today, she is so sexy (แซ่บ (sɛ̂p))!”

11. ลำไย (lamyay)

This Thai slang term is not exactly a term of endearment – it translates directly to ‘annoying’. So, if you encounter someone who is continuously gabbling on or simply irking you with their behavior, ลำไย (lamyay) is the word to describe them.

Example: If someone just doesn’t stop talking on the phone loudly next to you, under your breath, you might say, “That person is talking too much! So annoying (ลำไย (lamyay)).” But remember, it’s best used softly… Navigating culture and languages is as much about diplomacy as discovery!

12. …+ทิพย์ (….+ thíp)

This is an intriguing Thai slang used as a suffix. It’s not referring to an exotic location or fancy food but a state of, dare we say it, fond delusion. When attached to another word, ทิพย์ (thíp) instill a sense of ‘it doesn’t exist; it’s purely in your imagination’. It adds satisfaction when gossiping.

Example: If you’re joking with a friend about their celebrity crush, they may refer cheekily to the celeb as their imaginary ‘husband’. In Thai, she might dub him as her ‘husband+ทิพย์’. It essentially means he’s not her husband, but she said he is in her fantasy world.

13. โดนแกง (doon kɛɛŋ)

Thais say โดนแกง (doon kɛɛŋ) when they’re being teased, pranked or fooled. kɛɛŋ is a distortion from klɛ̂ɛŋ which means to bully.

Example: Your friends told you to wear green in the party tonight. But when you arrived, you found that everyone was in red. So you can say “I was pranked by my friends(โดนแกง (doon kɛɛŋ)).”

14. ปัง (paŋ)

ปัง (paŋ) stands for ปังปุริเย่ (paŋpùríyêe) which means Very good, gorgeous, stunning, outstanding, magnificent. It’s used with both physical and abstract things such as make up, clothes, performance, ideas etc.

Example: A model in the fashion show looks so stunning with her outfit and the make up, so you say “Her make up and the outfit are on point! She looks so gorgeous! (ปัง (paŋ)).

15. พัง (phaŋ)

According to the previous one, this word is used in the opposite way. It literally means failed or broken. Thais use it to express that something is bad, horrible or unimpressive.

Example: Two besties are talking about their country representative in a beauty contest tonight. “Her dress is magnificent, but her make up is failed (พัง (phaŋ)).”

16. คู่จิ้น (khûu jîn)

Just like a Thai soapy drama, our sixteenth Thai slang term, คู่จิ้น (khûu jîn), gets right down to matters of the heart! Have you ever seen two individuals and thought they’d make a dreamy pair, even though they are not officially an item? That’s what คู่จิ้น (khûu jîn) is, which literally translates to ‘imaginary couple’.

This quirky term is used to describe a male and female whom the crowd (or maybe just you) think should be a couple. Just as we have the term ‘shipping’ in English – hoping for a romantic relationship between individuals, whether real or fictional – คู่จิ้น (khûu jîn) is the Thai equivalent.

Example: If you see two celebrities who could pass as the perfect RomCom duo, you can say, “They’re a new imaginary couple (คู่จิ้น (khûu jîn))!”

17. นก (nók)

We all have those days when things just don’t go as planned, or despite our best efforts, we are dealt with rejection. Well, the Thai slang term for that situation you wish you could erase from your life’s history is นก (nók).

In essence, นก (nók) is used when someone gets dumped, rejected, strikes out, or fails to get something they want.

Example: If you’ve mustered up the courage to flirt with your secret crush only to receive a less-than-pleasant response, you have officially experienced นก (nók). Another example is when you fight for concert tickets, and you don’t make it: you’ve “นก (nók).”

18. เผือก (phʉ̀ak)

เผือก (phʉ̀ak) is more polite way to say เสือก (sʉ̀ak) which means to be nosy or to get into the business of others without their permission or desire. You can call someone “สายเผือก (sǎay phʉ̀ak) if he or she loves being nosy. Thais use this word in casual conversation. So they wouldn’t say เผือก (phʉ̀ak) when they are really aggressive, but say เสือก (sʉ̀ak) instead.

Example: There was an issue between the couple in your sister’s workplace. Your sister keeps talking about it but you don’t want to know it at all because it’s none of your business. then you say “Stop being nosy. Why are you always prying into other people’s lives?” (อย่าเผือกเรื่องของเขา (yàa phʉ̀ak rʉ̂aŋ khɔ̌ɔŋ kháw)).

19. ขิง (khǐŋ)

This is a word you’d use when someone’s boasting seems to have taken a leap off the modesty cliff. This term comes in handy when someone you know is being a tad too showy or exaggerating their accomplishments or possessions.

Example: If your friend is constantly flaunting their latest luxe purchase, continually talking about their wealth, or parading their partner like a trophy for all to see, you might find yourself saying, “Don’t show off (ขิง (khǐŋ))!”

20. โป๊ะแตก (pó tɛ̀ɛk)

Next up is a saucy term with a deliciously deceptive appearance – โป๊ะแตก (pó tɛ̀ɛk). While the literal meaning of this phrase refers to a mouth-watering Thai spicy soup packed with seafood, its slang usage is anything but a delightful culinary affair.

In the world of Thai slang, when someone cries ‘โป๊ะแตก (pó tɛ̀ɛk)’, they’re not placing their soup order. Instead, the phrase is used to signify that a secret has been spilt – one of those juicy, somewhat scandalous secrets that everyone whispered about but no one could prove. Akin to the English phrase “spilling the tea”, this term carries with it a sense of dramatic revelation.

Example: If a much-loved starlet, who has always denied resorting to cosmetic procedures and is suddenly revealed to have had plastic surgery, the internet might explode with something like “Her secret is out! (โป๊ะแตก (pó tɛ̀ɛk)).”

21. อย่าหาทำ (yàa hǎa tham)

This one is a bit of an advisory term, coming in handy when you need to strongly discourage someone from doing something. It translates directly to “Don’t do it”, “You shouldn’t do it”, or “Don’t freaking do that!”

Example: Imagine you spot a friend preparing for a long run, but it’s an insufferably hot day. You, being the concerned friend, might caution them, saying, “It’s hot outside. Are you going to run? Don’t do it (อย่าหาทำ (yàa hǎa tham))!”

22. มโน (manoo)

Originally a noun meaning ‘mind’, Thai linguistic magic has transformed this word into a verb synonymous with daydreaming or constructing imaginative scenarios.

Example: If you find someone relentlessly concocting events and outcomes that are unlikely to occur, you might say, “Stop มโน (manoo) things that will never happen. Get real!”

23. แอ๊บ (ʔɛ́p)

This term is useful when you notice someone wearing a mask of pretence, either acting the part of something they aren’t or trying to emulate a certain behaviour or persona.

Example: Suppose you have a co-worker who regularly boasts about a wealthy lifestyle – driving a flashy car, wearing designer clothes, and always dining at expensive restaurants. However, you know for a fact that they earn a modest salary, just like you.

With a knowing glance at another colleague, you could say, “Look at them! Always trying to pretend (แอ๊บ (ʔɛ́p)) to be rich”.

You can also use the term if you find a thirty-something person adopting the mannerisms of a child and not acting their age; your eyes wouldn’t be playing tricks on you. That’s precisely where the term แอ๊บ (ʔɛ́p) fits snugly. You could point out, almost out of disbelief, “She is 30 years old. She still pretends (แอ๊บ (ʔɛ́p)) to be a child.”

24. ตำ (tam)

ตำ (tam), which translates to ‘try’, can be used when you’re exploring new things or suggesting them to friends.

Example: If you want to recommend a makeup product to a friend, you can say, “Hey, Hourglass’s most recent concealer is the best. You should give it a try (ตำ (tam))!”

Another example is if you’re tucking into some mouth-watering Pad Thai or a bowl of flaming Tom Yum soup and you see someone hesitating to join the feast, you could reassure them, saying, “This Pad Thai is delicious. You should try it (ตำ (tam)).”

25. ป้ายยา (pâay yaa)

ป้ายยา (pâay yaa) is all about flexing your persuasive skills. The term, which translates to ‘advice’, ‘convince’ or ‘suggest’, allows you to make suggestions or try to convince someone about a course of action. You say “โดนป้ายยา (doon pâay yaa) when you were lured by someone.

Example: While you are watching your favorite beauty blocker talking about her skincare routine, then you want to get those products and try to take a screenshot of each scene which shows each product. You sister saw it then she says “You are lured again…(โดนป้ายยา (doon pâay yaa)).

26. บ้ง (bôŋ)

This is one to use with care, as it articulates disapproval or negativity. If something’s not quite ticking the right boxes, or if you’re not giving it a thumbs-up, you might describe it as บ้ง (bôŋ).

Example: Say a friend shows up in an outfit that, in your humble opinion, looks far from their usual stylish self. You might choose your words carefully and say, “Today, your outfit is not good (บ้ง (bôŋ)).”

27. ตะมุตะมิ (tà mú tà mí)

ตะมุตะมิ (tà mú tà mí) is the word you use when you encounter something unashamedly adorable or cute. You can use it to describe pets, children, your girlfriend/boyfriend, or even small objects.

Example: When you’re looking at your boyfriend, and you’re admiring him from across the room, you could simply delight at the moment and say, “Look at him; he’s so adorable (ตะมุตะมิ (tà mú tà mí)).”

28. ตุย (tuy)

ตุย (tuy) means to die. Now, before you worry, no one’s battling any catastrophic events here. This dramatic little term is sometimes used to express one’s exasperation or exhaustion in a somewhat exaggerated manner. Simply put, while ตุย (tuy) translates to ‘die’, it’s used in more of a hyperbolic sense, similar to how we say ‘so and so will be the death of me’ in English.

Example: If you’re feeling swamped with never-ending assignments and seemingly insurmountable piles of homework, you might let off some steam by telling your mate, “There is a whole lot of homework. I would ตุย (tuy).”

29. เกาเหลา (kawlǎw)

This term is perfect for denoting times of discord or when certain things (or people) simply don’t see eye to eye. เกาเหลา (kawlǎw) implies dislike or incompatibility.

Example: If you’re aware of two people who are always at odds with each other, you might say, “A is incompatible (เกาเหลา (kawlǎw)) with B.”

30. สู่ขิต (sùu khìt)

สู่ขิต (sùu khìt) means to rest, to die, or to be born again. But fear not; it’s not as solemn as it sounds.

In a more casual, everyday context, สู่ขิต (sùu khìt) is often used when something is not usable anymore.

Example: If you’ve ever had that heart-sinking moment when your reliable computer suddenly gives up the ghost and refuses to boot up, you might sigh and lament, “My computer has died (สู่ขิต (sùu khìt)). I cannot open it at all. Maybe I’ll have to get a new one.”

And so, there we have it! You now have a fun collection of Thai slang and colloquial expressions tucked under your belt. But keep in mind that this is just a small taste of the Thai language’s rich and complex flavour. There are countless more colourful idioms, colloquialisms, and unique expressions to discover. If your curiosity is sparked and you’re eager to learn more, why not go straight to the pros? This is where ALA Language School comes in.

At ALA, you’ll find native Thai language teachers and extensive learning resources designed to transform you into a Thai language maestro. Here, they take learning beyond vocabulary lists and grammar rules. You’ll delve deep into the cultural context of the language, understand the humour, wit, and charisma that it’s steeped in, and truly begin to speak like a local.

So, if you’re ready to hit the engaging streets of the Thai language with full force and master it beyond the grammar textbooks, then ALA Language School is your next checkpoint. Trust us, there are so many more Thai expressions and slang awaiting you, and with the help of ALA’s team of experienced teachers, you’ll have them at your fingertips in no time. So, go sign up for a class today!

Sponsored