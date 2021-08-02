Although Krabi isn’t as popular as Phuket, it’s certainly still one of the most loved destinations in Thailand. It’s a haven for nature and adventure lovers, especially among young travellers across the globe. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing time, sample delicious local cuisine, spend time on beautiful beaches, or party until the sun rises, Krabi has it all. The best thing is, you can enjoy everything that Krabi has to offer without having to break the bank, thanks to the number of top-notch backpacker hostels in the area.

Today, we bring you the list of the 5 best backpacker hostels in Krabi that provide real bang for your buck!

Top 5 Backpacker Hostel in Krabi

1. Sleeper Hostel

Sleeper Hostel has everything you might be looking for in a backpacker hostel: comfortable bunk beds with privacy curtains, individual power sockets, hot showers, and even free snacks. In addition, you’ll get towels, an individual locker, and a personal reading light. The rooms are air-conditioned, so you can sleep peacefully without having to worry about the heat. There’s also a game room and a shared lounge area with DVDs and a cable TV to keep you entertained. You also don’t have to go anywhere for laundry since the hostel offers a coin-operated washing machine and dryer on-site. The best thing is, the beach is only a 10-minute walk away.

Pricing: Start from 286 Baht per night (dormitory).

Address: 350 Mo. 2, Ao Nang, Amphoe Muang, Krabi 81180.

2. Chanchalay Hip Hostel

Conveniently located in Krabi Town, Chanchalay Hip Hostel is perfect for those who come to Krabi for leisure and business. You can access the city’s must-see destinations easily from this hostel. The hostel itself is full of character, offering both private boutique rooms and small dorms. Every part of the hostel is painted white with blue accents in the decoration, giving a clean and calming ambience. Some of the private rooms are equipped with LCD screen TV for entertainment, and all rooms have open-air showers. In addition, you can relax and unwind after a busy day exploring the city in the hostel’s garden.

Pricing: Start from 328 Baht per night (private room).

Address: 55 Utarakit Rd, T. Paknum, Krabi Town, Krabi 81000.

3. Reset Hostel

Reset Hostel is located in Klong Muang Beach, offering a terrace and beautiful panoramic views of the ocean. The host of the hostel, Oily and her family, really do make sure that everyone who stays at the hostel feels comfortable. The dorms are spotlessly clean, with a homely atmosphere, free Wi-Fi, free snacks, and even travel tips. There’s also a common area, where you can find a flat-screen TV and watch anything you like. If you want to cook, the hostel also has a shared kitchen. Ao Nang is only a 20-minute tuk-tuk ride from the hostel. However, Klong Muang Beach is an equally beautiful place that’s located just a few steps away.

Pricing: Start from 356 Baht per night.

Address: Klong Muang Beach – 208, Moo 3, Tambon Nong Talay, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Krabi, 81000.

4.Pak Up Hostel

Pak Up Hostel is a fun hostel located right in the heart of Krabi Town, near the ferry port to Koh Lanta. Attracting a diverse crowd, it’s a great place to find like-minded travellers and make new friends. Besides, the hostel co-runs the Krabi Pub Crawl and hosts frequent parties. It’s also close to Chao Fa road, so you don’t need to look far if you want to party all night. The rooms are homey, with comfy bunk beds, air conditioning, and large under-bed lockers. Therefore, you can rest comfortably after spending your day exploring the city and your night partying. The shared bathrooms are clean, with rain shower facilities. There’s also a restaurant on-site, where you can eat delicious local and international cuisine.

Pricing: Start form 169 Baht per night (dormitory).

Address: 87 Utarakit Road, Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi 81000.

5. 8 Sleeper Street

Situated in Krabi Town, just around 1 kilometres from Wat Kaew Korawaram, 8 Sleeper Street Hostel offers simple rooms with city views. You can choose between private family rooms, mixed dorms, or female-only dorms. Each room is equipped with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV. The hostel also has a terrace where you can unwind and enjoy the air. The shared lounge is great to relax and meet new people as well. In addition, there’s a shared kitchen for you to cook.

Pricing: Start from 300 Baht per night (dormitory).

Address: Krabi Town – 8, Chaokhun Road, Paknam, Meuang, 81000.

Make sure to keep this list of the best backpacker hostels in Krabi for your next visit. If you’re looking for a nice place to hang out around the area, check out our article on the best bars in Krabi!

