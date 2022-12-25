Connect with us

Cheap as chips – Watch Las Vegas F1 GP from Caesars Palace

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment, owners of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, is offering what may be the most outrageous deal ever to view a sporting event for next year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The luxury “Emperor Package” includes a five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa at Caesars Palace during race week with numerous amenities, a personal driver with a Rolls-Royce and two tickets to an Adele concert. It’s excellent value, for the merest US$5 million (160 million baht).

The multimillion dollar experience Caesars Palace is offering also gets you VIP access to a 440-square-metre terrace overlooking the Strip, which will be decked out like an F1 race track.

The race in Vegas is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula One’s agenda next year, according to AP. The price starts at US$500 (17,000 baht) for a three-day general admission pass. Those seats were added when fans complained that hotels planned to purchase massive ticket blocks and repackage them into “entertainment experiences” ranging from US$100,000 (3.5 million baht) to US$1 million.

Ahead of tickets first going on sale in November, seats in the grandstands started at $2,500 (80,000 baht).

F1, owned by Liberty Media, will be a first-time promoter for the November 18 night race that will use famous Vegas landmarks and a rush down the Strip.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press… “In terms of price positioning we are going to be on the top side because this is Las Vegas and that is the nature of the customer coming to Las Vegas.”

 

