Connect with us

Entertainment

5 Thai LGBTQ+ movies to watch during Pride Month 2022

Avatar

Published

 on 

June is International Pride Month in Thailand and it is celebrated in a variety of ways. While some of the LGBTQ+ community like to get out and celebrate their sexuality ostentatiously waving rainbow flags around the streets of the metropolis, others prefer to stay at home and relax. But whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert The Thaiger has compiled a selection of some of the best Thai LGBTQ+ movies for you to watch in the comfort of your own home.

2gether
Tine is just another good looking college student and cheerleader, whereas Sarawat is one of the most popular boys on campus and a member of the football and music clubs. But when Tine is followed by Green, for whom he has no affection for, he begs Sarawat to set up a pretend date with him to push Green away.

Playing pretend slowly turns into reality. But, before the two can get to the “happily ever after” stage, the pair have realise their feelings for each other are real, not fake. 2gether is a fun Thai rom-com that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Love Mechanics
Mark is an engineering student who fancies his friend Bar. But after admitting his affection, Mark’s feelings are brushed away. Feeling devastated, Mark goes to an ale house to compress his feelings by getting drunk where he bumps into his heterosexual friend Vee, a senior and a mutual engineering faculty acquaintance. Vee is worried about his drunken freshman friend and takes care of him all night. Unable to help his friend’s suffering, Vee surprises Mark with a kiss.

Both students feel embarrassed by what happened the following day. Vee doesn’t want his girlfriend to know what happened, so he asks Mark to keep it a secret. Still hurt about the rejection, Mark tries to stay away Vee, who constantly visits him.

Later, Mark runs into Bar and his new boyfriend one night, and it upsets him, despite telling himself he has moved on. Mark tries to forget about everything and goes out for drinks with his mates, but when he arrives at the pub he recognises a familiar face.

Dark Blue Kiss
The story of Kao, Pete, Sun, and Mork continues from Kiss Me Again, and The Kiss Series.

The connection between Kao and Pete has become stronger, but they continue to keep it hidden from the public. Kao is secretly gay, and the fear of his mom finding out weighs heavily on him and his relationship. Meanwhile, Kao’s mom introduces him to Non, her boss’s son, a pupil who needs Kao’s help. Pete instantly becomes jealous when Non expresses an interest in Kao.

Sun has started to let go of his unrequited love with Kao, and Mork appears to be around a lot more now. While Sun tries to persuade Rain to keep clear of Mork, the latter’s erratic behaviour draws him in. Mork is comforted by Sun’s devotion and, despite their frequent problems, the two begin to develop feelings for one another.

Tell the World I Love You
Keng is a young child who moved away from his hometown to study in Bangkok and now lives with a friend called Tai. Keng’s goal is to continue his studies in China and intends to find his lost mom. However, his life begins to change and unfold in an unexpected way. He needs to save Boang, a drug delivery driver, from being ambushed by a band of thugs.

Following the event, the group of thugs have been tormenting the two because they believe Keng and Boang are hiding expensive drugs. As a result, Keng is forced to flee his house and live with Boang in a remote location. They begin to understand one another from that day forward, and a story of friendship and love between two teens is formed.

Fathers
For the past 13 years, Phoon, a finance and investment manager, and Yuke, a graphic illustrator, have been in a committed relationship. Butr, an abandoned kid, was adopted by the gay couple from being a newborn. But when Butr is sent to school, countless problems arise. A number of parents have growing concerns about a child from a gay couple being taught in the same school as their kids. On top of that, several other students are constantly teasing Butr’s circumstances and Phoon and Yuke are forced to make a number of difficult choices.

To make matters worse, Rattiya, a social worker with the Children’s Rights Protection Organization, gets involved, challenging Butr’s decision to live in a home without a female presence. Rattiya even tracks down his biological mother, who now wants to be a part of his life. After Phoon sends Butr over to live with his biological mom and her boyfriend, it causes the relationship between Phoon and Yuke to fade.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Avatar

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Travel20 mins ago

    What to know before taking the BTS Skytrain and MRT Metro
    Cannabis25 mins ago

    More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
    Thailand33 mins ago

    Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari sentenced to life in prison
    Sponsored1 day ago

    Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
    image
    Thailand42 mins ago

    Joe Ferrari: From high profile police chief and luxury vehicle collector to a life in prison
    Bangkok50 mins ago

    Bangkok’s new governor requests a year to study traffic solutions for the city
    Vietnam2 hours ago

    50 years today – anniversary of an iconic photo
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Crime2 hours ago

    Thai police arrest 6 suspects for 20 million baht Covid-19 test scam
    Entertainment2 hours ago

    5 Thai LGBTQ+ movies to watch during Pride Month 2022
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Thailand: Don’t buy multicoloured axolotls, warns experts
    Pattaya3 hours ago

    Locals complain of people having sex at Pattaya Train Station
    Bangkok3 hours ago

    Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider arrested for attempted rape and kidnap of a teenage student
    World3 hours ago

    Canada launches vaccine campaign against monkeypox
    Singapore4 hours ago

    Dengue fever breaks out in Singapore
    Thailand4 hours ago

    New tax law could provide spark to Thailand’s global EV hub dream
    Special Features4 hours ago

    Top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending