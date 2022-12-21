What is the average English teacher salary in Thailand?

Teaching in Thailand is a great opportunity to experience a new culture, explore a new country, and make a lasting impact on students’ lives. The cost of living is low, the scenery is beautiful, and the people are friendly. So, you might wonder. What is the average English teacher’s salary in Thailand?

An ESL teacher in Thailand can typically make between 34,000 – 138,000 Thai Baht ($1,000 – $4,000) a month, depending on the type of school. Public schools tend to offer the lowest salaries, while international schools usually pay the highest.

Average salary based on types of schools

Public Schools english teacher salary in thailand

The availability of employment in Thailand’s public school system is abundant, qualifications are simple to acquire, and it is possible to work in many different locations. However, the downside is the pay.

Average salary: 34,000 – 42,000 Thai Baht ($1,000 – $1,200)

Corporate Training Centers

Many large and medium-sized firms in Thailand have a demand for English teachers to boost their staffs’ English proficiency. The pay can be higher than average but the job environment can be more demanding.

Average salary: 56,000 – 87,000 Thai Baht ($1,600 – $2,500)

International Schools

International schools in Thailand are mostly located in larger cities, such as Bangkok and Phuket, but there are also several in more rural areas. While some schools are independent and privately run, many are affiliated with a foreign curriculum. The schools have mostly foreign teaching staff. The fees for these schools are very high so the salary tends to be higher than other types of schools.

Average salary: 87,000 – 122,000 Thai Baht ($2,500 – $3,500)

Bilingual Schools

If funds for school fees are limited (since international schools are expensive), there are many alternative schools that offer English programs (EPs).These include private or public schools that provide English programs (EPs), bilingual schools, and schools that only offer English-language school programs. These schools are not as rigorous as international schools in terms of accreditation and have high demand for English teachers.

Average salary: 52,000 – 70,000 Thai Baht ($1,500 – $2,000)

University Level

Public universities typically have more stringent requirements for ESL teachers than private institutions do, which have their own set of criteria. With a bachelor’s degree and a valid TEFL certification, you may be able to secure a teaching position at a private university. Since you will be teaching in a higher education institution, the salary can go high but this depends on the type of university and the region you are in.

Average salary: 42,000 – 140,000 Thai Baht ($1,200 – $4,000)

