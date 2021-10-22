Connect with us

Education

China to prioritize foreign students returning

Avatar

Published

 on 

The Chinese ambassador said on Wednesday that students from Thailand would be one of the first groups allowed to return to China when the country reopens. This was announced during an online interview with the media, which was also attended by a top Chinese education official. Thailand has more than 30,000 students enrolled in educational programmes in China, the nation with the second most foreign students enrolled behind only South Korea.

China closed its borders in March of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began. With only a few exceptions, international visas have been suspended and the country has not been open to foreigners. But with the numbers of infections and deaths falling in the last few months, Thai students have been eager to get back to class. On twitter, the hashtag #takeThaikidsbacktoChina has been trending.

Ambassador Han Zhiqiang explained that China had seen a rise in Covid-19 infections imported from abroad. These cases led the country to step up mass testing and surveillance in order to curb another major outbreak. He added that special precautions would need to be taken with universities, where large crowds of people present greater risks.

But the ambassador said that he has ordered his education counselors to assist in coordinating between Thai students and Chinese schools, in order to help them achieve their academic goals. He also commented that he is working with Chinese education officials to ensure the return of Thai students once Covid-19 is fully brought under control.

“If the Chinese government is ready to allow hundreds of thousands of international students to return, Thai students will be among the first.”

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-22 12:27
I am surprised anyone would want to go to ground zero and stay under the harsh CCP rules now. I am sure you are fully traced as a foreigner there.
image
Bob20
2021-10-22 13:43
1 hour ago, HolyCowCm said: I am surprised anyone would want to go to ground zero and stay under the harsh CCP rules now. I am sure you are fully traced as a foreigner there. I'm sure they were before…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-22 14:09
24 minutes ago, Bob20 said: I'm sure they were before Covid as well. That government is not foreigner friendly, and looking as if not world friendly either.
image
Bob20
2021-10-22 14:11
Just now, HolyCowCm said: That government is not foreigner friendly, and looking as if not world friendly either. Yeah, one more reason to go to or stay in Thailand. Government so much more foreigner friendly here 🤭
image
HolyCowCm
2021-10-22 14:26
3 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Yeah, one more reason to go to or stay in Thailand. Government so much more foreigner friendly here 🤭 Yeah, but it is still ok here and the people still are wonderful. But it is…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 seconds ago

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thailand16 mins ago

Thai car production expected to grow
World1 hour ago

Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime2 hours ago

Man who allegedly raped young girl 18 years ago arrested
Education3 hours ago

China to prioritize foreign students returning
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand’s focus on wealthy tourists won’t benefit small business
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

3 categories allowed back in Thailand, Updates on re-opening | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 115
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid-19 infected patients to receive vaccine after recovering
Morning Top Stories Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | The list of 46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from Nov 1 | October 22
Phuket4 hours ago

“Together Phuket Stepping Forward”: tourism plan after Sandbox
Indonesia4 hours ago

Indonesia to introduce strict air travel measures for end-of-year holiday period
South4 hours ago

Southern Thailand to receive 500,000 vaccine doses to combat Covid-19 surge
South4 hours ago

Expelled monk returns to southern Thailand to celebrate birthday
Thailand4 hours ago

Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending