Proper use and disposal of sanitary masks | The Thaiger

Proper use and disposal of sanitary masks
With new regulations in Phuket for the compulsory use of sanitary face masks, it is important to know how to properly use and dispose of sanitary masks. The World Health Organisation has created some instructional videos and provided recommendations to keep the mask the most effective possible while at the same time ensuring it’s proper maintenance and disposal.
While the WHO continues to recommend the use of sanitary masks only for those who display symptoms or for those caring for patients who are infected, it is important to remember it is now compulsory and enforced in many provinces, including Phuket.
- Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
- Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
- To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Phuket Governor Phakkhaphong Thawiphat says that the Phuket Committee for Communicable Disease has agreed to enforce the order as the Covid-19 situation is escalating as the number of infected people continues to rise.
“Under this order, every person must wear a sanitary or cloth face mask when leaving their residences, and they must not do anything that could jeopardise public safety or spread of the virus.”
“Those who disobey the order will violate Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2558.”
Violators of this compulsatory order can face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
If you can not locate disposable sanitary masks, you can make your cloth masks. Click HERE for a tutorial.
SOURCE World Health Organisation
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
Ever had the feeling you’re not wanted at the moment?
As the highly infectious Covid-19 disease spreads through Bangkok’s streets, Thai PBS World reports the city’s expatriate community has multiple reasons to be nervous.
The trouble began in early last month when Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul blasted “all farang” (a derogatory term for white-westerner), for not wearing face masks, adding offenders “should be kicked out of Thailand”. (He was at a PR event handing out free masks to travellers at the Siam BtS station).
A few days later a Twitter account registered to his name doubled down, criticising “dirty” unmasked Westerners who were “more likely to spread the disease than Asians”.
The account was quickly deleted but the message was loud and xenophobic – and also ran counter to World Health Organisation advice at the time. The global body declared that, to prevent shortages, masks should only be worn by Covid-19 sufferers and medics, and that good hand hygiene was the best defense against the virus. Thai hospitals were indeed complaining of mask shortages at the time.
Expat forums lit up with complaints that farang were being singled out in public for not wearing masks. A western diplomat told Thai PBS World that he was shouted at by an armed sentry for leaving his face uncovered as he strolled passed a Bangkok barracks.
There were also plenty of cases where expats and visitors in Thailand were denied the sale of a face mask, being told the “masks were only for Thai people”.
Yet not all expats were comfortable with the bare-faced look being advocated by the WHO and Western media.
“As a farang, I’m embarrassed that while almost every Thai is responsibly wearing a face mask, many foreigners aren’t,” said Alan Simon, a 61 year old Australian retired software developer living in Bangkok.
“I don’t know if it’s ignorance or complacency, but I fear the toll is going to surge soon. I’m in a high-risk age group so I’m definitely not taking any chances.”
The mask controversy was eventually solved not by Anutin’s ranting, but by hygiene policies implemented by shops and supermarkets, forcing shoppers to cover up their face. It simply became ‘expected’ that everyone would wear a face mask anytime they were in public, and the vast majority of visitors and expats were happy to comply with the public will, and later, direct orders.
But foreigners are now facing more serious problems than just a health minister’s prejudices.
Immigration offices around the country have been packed with expats and tourists desperate to extend their visas or meet the 90 day report requirement to remain ‘legal’.
Popular expat blogger Richard Barrow shared the frustration of many foreigners who were being forced to herd together at a time when Covid-19 was spreading at a rate of more than 100 cases a day. Lines extended down the streets as people queued up at immigration offices around the country, putting themselves and immigration officials at risk because of the slightly-panicked situation and people standing around for hours in close quarters.
“Will this madness ever end? We are in the middle of a global pandemic and the Immigration Bureau are still insisting for stranded tourists and expats to jump through hoops to extend their stay.”
The exasperated rant from Richard in an April 1 post, citing Trat Immigration’s list that required expats to “take the house owner with you for interrogation”.
On the same day, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed action after hearing that hundreds were queuing in long lines outside immigration offices from 5am. The government announced it would approve automatic extensions for tourists until June in order to lower the health risk for both immigration staff and foreigners, though holders of other visas will still have to brave crowds to get extensions.
But nothing clear happened, or was announced at that stage, and expats and tourists are still trying to wade their way through the conflicting reports and the nuances of local offices.
More worrying is local anger brewing amongst Thais, some of who remain convinced, partly fuelled by the comments from the Thai Health Minister, that Thailand’s Covid-19 problem is a ‘farang’ import. And that the dirty farangs are the reason that Thai people are currently holed up in their homes and losing their jobs.
Last night a post was made on a popular Phuket Facebook page calling on upset Thai locals to grab some stones and make a slingshot to fire at foreigners who may have been flouting the local curfews. The same site was posting photos of ‘white’ foreigners around the island, most not wearing masks. They were becoming the target to vent three anger.
“#Get out from my country if you can not stay at home shit tourist.”
There were 5.7K of likes and 540 comments (as of lunchtime today), and hundreds of supportive comments from disgruntled locals saying they were ready to ‘take up arms’ and take on the dirty foreign tourists flaunt. In amongst some of the more violent comments there were a few voices of reason, not many. The Thaiger has contacted the author for comment. No response has been provided at this stage.
Trying to navigate their way through the maze of conflicting travel advice, new rules, visa changes and, well, just their own safety at this time, has been a really difficult time for foreigners, particularly the ones stranded here and perhaps not as nuanced about living with the locals and Thai culture.
Also foreigners are now having to confront more checkpoints and inspections, along with everyone else at the moment. The language barrier, added to the urgency of the situation, adds additional stress. On this note, we’d strongly advise foreigners heading outdoors to carry their passports and any other documents at the moment.
Still, it’s a difficult time for everyone right now.
Stay safe and stay at home.
New coronavirus cases in Thailand fall to 38, 1 more death
“The lower number of daily new cases and the slower increase in accumulated patients apparently resulted from the nationwide curfew starting on April 3.”
In another dramatic drop, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported only 38 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, and one additional death in its daily press briefing today (Tuesday). The cumulative death toll now stands at 27.
The 38 new infections appears to show a declining trend from the 51 cases reported yesterday and and the 102 logged on Sunday, but officials warn there is no way to know the actual number of cases and how quickly the virus is spreading because, as is the case worldwide, very few people in Thailand have been tested.
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the centre, says the latest fatality was a 54 year old man, with no reported chronic diseases, who had been partying in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok. On March 13 he began to suffer from exhaustion, and the condition worsened the following day. He was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator. A lung X-ray showed severe pneumonia and he tested positive for Covid-19. He died yesterday.
Taweesin expressed his relief over the lower number of new confirmed cases, and attributed it to the new curfew.
The new 38 cases include 17 people in close contact with previous patients. Eleven of them were in Bangkok and contracted the disease from family members, colleagues and friends. 7 new patients worked in crowded areas or closely with foreigners: 3 in Phuket, 2 in Bangkok and 1 each in Chon Buri and Krabi provinces.
Other new cases included 3 health workers, 3 visitors to crowded places and 3 Thais who returned from overseas. 5 cases are still under investigation, according to Taweesin.
Bangkok still has the highest number of confirmed infections, but daily tallies show most new cases are springing up in the provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
Chalong and Kathu districts are now being added to Phuket’s “lock down” list by the Phuket Governor. The notices, like the others for Rawai, Karon and Patong, say all non-essential vehicles are banned entry or exit into these two areas, including public transport.
“People are asked to say in their homes, and public health teams will be deployed to check the areas for the virus.”
“Any persons in the areas who start to experience any symptoms of infection are to report to officials immediately.”
The new orders came into effect from this morning, April 7 and will remain in effect until further notice.
Chalong’s Mayor has confirmed to The Phuket News that the order is now in effect. A post about the Kathu ‘lockdown’ was posted on the municipalities Facebook page last night.
Chalong and Kathu municipal officials have been instructed to ensure important public areas are santised.
Both orders issued by Governor Phakaphong noted, “[We] ask people in the area not to leave their homes or place of residence to protect themselves from infection and [because] they may be a carrier and spread the CONVID-19 virus to other people
“A breach of the orders will violate Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may incur a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand Coronavirus (CoVid-19) Statistics
- Total Cases: 2258
- Active Cases: 1407
- Recovered: 824
- Deaths: 27
- Last Updated: 2020-04-07 at 15:15
