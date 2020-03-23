WHO says lockdowns aren’t enough, urgent measures needed now | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO says lockdowns aren’t enough, urgent measures needed now
The World Health Organisation is warning that national “lockdowns” aren’t enough to defeat the Covid-19 coronavirus, and that public health measures are urgently needed to prevent a resurgence of the disease once the numbers of infections begin to fall.
Given the failure of the ‘lockdowns’ and border closures in Italy four weeks ago, the WHO are asking national governments to step up and enforce much more stringent orders to slow down the spread of the virus.
“What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them. The danger right now with the lockdowns… if we don’t put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up.”
The US and much of Europe are following China and other Asian countries and introducing drastic restrictions to fight the virus, with most workers encouraged to work from home, and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed. But it hasn’t been enough at this stage.
A spokesman for the WHO says the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, which coupled restrictions on movement with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which has replaced Asia as the epicentre of the pandemic.
“Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus.”
Italy is now the country hardest hit by the virus in terms of the number of deaths, and British PM Boris Johnson has warned that his nation’s health system could be overwhelmed unless people practice social distancing. The British housing minister says production of tests will double next week and ramp up thereafter.
The WHO also says that several vaccines are in development, but only one had begun trials, in the US. Asked how long it would take before there was a vaccine available in Britain, a spokesman that people “need to be realistic.”
Epidemiologists and scientists have constantly warned the world that a viable vaccine could be at least a year away.
“We have to make sure that it’s absolutely safe… we are talking at least a year. The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
As the global epicentre of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic shifts from China to Europe, racism is not far behind, least of all here in the virus-hit kingdom of Thailand.
With new restrictions on inbound travellers now in place, including mandatory health certificates and proof of health insurance, caucasians (white skinned westerners aka. ‘farang’) are increasingly being blamed for the country’s growing outbreak.
The total confirmed cases reached 721 today as 122 new cases were announced, a drop from yesterday’s record 188. Thailand has so far reported only one Covid-19 related death.
Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has publicly blamed “dirty” Caucasian tourists for spreading the virus. His xenophobic comments have been shared with a level of local online approval.
“90% of Thais are wearing masks. However, none of the Caucasians are wearing masks. This is the reason our country is being infected. We should be more careful of the Caucasians than Asians.”
“Right now, it’s winter in Europe, and with the coronavirus outbreak, they have all fled the cold and the virus to come into warm Thailand. Many of them are dirty and do not shower,” the minister tweeted in Thai at the start of the month.
The tweet was deleted hours later, after it was widely condemned. It was not immediately clear where Anutin, a construction tycoon rather than medical professional, got his 90% statistic for mask-wearing Thais.
The Health Ministry later said that while the Twitter account in question did indeed belong to Anutin, his staff sometimes post tweets on his behalf. Anutin himself, who is often questioned about his prime ministerial ambitions, has not publicly apologised for the tweet.
On February 7, Anutin, whose family runs the Sino-Thai Construction company, said on-camera during a Health Ministry media event in Bangkok (while clearly not wearing a mask)…
“Those damn Caucasian tourists, that is something the embassies should be notified of, and the public as well, that they are not wearing medical face masks. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
Such racist remarks risk hitting the nation’s already devastated tourism industry, which accounts for as much as 14-18% of GDP and has previously relied heavily on high-spending Western travellers.
Officials have provided conflicting, overlapping and often contradictory information regarding travel restrictions, especially over key issues like whether they have or haven’t been imposed on certain countries. While health authorities say most of the new cases have been local transmissions among Thais who recently travelled to heavily infected countries, including Italy, Japan and South Korea, westerners are nonetheless bearing much of the blame.
A March 15 The Thaiger wrote and editorial criticising Anutin for his racist taunts to westerners.
Tourists and expats have expressed fear that the health minister’s anti-Western messages could spark racist attacks against them in the street.
The sudden rise of anti-Caucasian racism follows an earlier surge of anti-China sentiment when the virus first appeared in Thailand in January. Then, Thai officials tried to repress, rather than stoke the xenophobia.
In Chiang Mai, police told a Thai restaurant owner in February to remove a sign in front of her eatery which said in English: “We apologise we are not accepting CHINESE customers. Thank you.”
The Thaiger recommends wearing a face mask in public whilst in Thailand as a public assurance for Thais and an acknowledgment of their preference to wear a face mask, whether of medical value or not, at this time.
SOURCE: The Asian Times
Covid-19 coronavirus questions and answers
Everything you wanted to know which we answer to the best of our current knowledge….
1. How does the virus/infection spread?
Mostly spread through contact with an infected person through coughing, sneezing, nasal secretion and saliva. It is understood that the virus can be airborne for at least a short time. So just being in the same vicinity as an infected person could put you at risk.
Video clip below from the Joe Rogan podcast recommended for viewing… let’s face it, you probably have more time now
2. How long does Covid-19 survive for in the external environment?
There is still no clear information how long the Covid-19 virus can survive on surfaces – but it could be up to a few hours. However antiseptics and alcohol solutions (at least 60% strength) can kill the virus. Keep your home environment clean.
3. How should most people protect themselves, in order to minimise risk of being infected with the Covid-19 virus?
Avoid close contact with sick people. Actually, for now, avoid close contact with anyone. Maintain a social distance of at least 1-2 metres. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth without washing your hands (we do it sub-conciously all the time). You should frequently wash your hands with soap and water. Or at least 60% alcohol-based hand wash.
If you have a fever, cough, have difficulty breathing, notify your doctor immediately and make a note of your recent contacts and travel history. Only check in at hospital if your symptoms become bad. Keeping hospitals free for acute patients at this time is an important part of the management of the disease.
4. What are the symptoms of patients with the virus?
Common symptoms include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. And in severe cases, symptoms could result in pneumonia, kidney failure, or even death. Generally, acute symptoms have been seen only in older patients but many younger people have become profoundly ill from the disease.
5. How much does it cost to check for the Covid-19 virus?
The Thai government has announced that the Covid-19 is a ‘state of emergency’ and every hospital must accept all patients at risk. If any patient is detected as positive of the Covid-19 they will receive free medical services and everything is free of charge IF they test positive for the virus. If they test negative they may be expected to pay for the tes.
(Foreigners should check with their insurers and ask questions at the hospital they are checking into. The Thaiger understands that many private hospitals are charging exorbitant prices for testing in some cases. Ask questions first to avoid unpleasant surprises later). If you employed by a Thai a company and have a valid work permit you will be covered under the Thai universal health system. But if you are over 60 years of age the Thai UHC will not coer you.
6. Can the infection spread in swimming areas?
There is currently no reported infections from swimming pools, or people swimming in pools or any other water sources.
7. Traveling from ‘high risk countries’ like South Korea, Iran, Italy after returning do you need to go in quarantine for 14 days?
Yes. The Ministry of Public Health recommends refraining from going out in to public places, measuring your body temperature daily until 14 days have elapsed. If any you experience symptoms – fever, cough, illness – contact your doctor for advice.
8. Where can I get go check for the Covid-19 virus?
For Bangkok…
- Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University
- Rajavithi Hospital
- Bamrasnaradu Institute
- Faculty of Medicine Prince of Songkla University
- Bumrungrad Hospital
- Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Thammasat University
- Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital
- Faculty of Tropical Medicine Mahidol University
- Srinagarind Hospital Faculty of Medicine Khon Kaen University
- Sokol Malaria Research Center Microbiology Laboratory
- Lampang Hospital
- Sawanpracharak Hospital
- Biomolecules Laboratory (Thailand)
- Military Medical Science Research Institute (Thai side)
- Military Medical Science Research Institute (United States side)
- Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control in the city limits
- Office of Disease Prevention and Control 4 Saraburi
- Nakhon Pathom Hospital
- Is the elderly more likely to have a Covid-19 infection than general people?
Everywhere else…
- Go to your nearest public hospital. Private hospitals will charge you their normal fees and you MAY NOT BE COVERED for Covid-19 related illness with your current insurance.
9. Who can catch Covid-19?
Everyone has the same possibility to contract the virus at every age because it is an emerging disease, therefore no one has immunity to this new disease, hence why it is described as a novel coronavirus. It doesn’t matter if you’re healthy, a small child or an adult. But the severity of the disease will vary in individuals. If you are older or have underlying medical conditions, particularly hypertension, high blood pressure, immuno-compromised conditions, kidney disease or HIV, you should be particularly careful.
As the disease progresses from being a pandemic to endemic (just part of the world population), communities will slowly build immunity and will be unable to carry the virus and infect others.
10. The Covid-19 self-test kit that gives the results within 10 minutes from South Korea. Does it really work?
The Covid-19 Virus Test Kit is considered a medical device that has not been registered with the Thai FDA yet, and currently, not all brands are registered. These products currently have the opportunity to produce inconsistent results.
11. Declaration of the different stages of the Covid-19 virus are divided into how many stages. And what do they mean?
Stage 1: Infected people from abroad
Stage 2: There is a limited number of infections in the country and citizens infections are contained.
Stage 3: The virus is spreading within the country from person to person. At this stage the virus will start to spread quickly. No matter what the Thai government officially declares, Thailand is now in the early stages of Stage 3.
12. If infected with the Covid-19 virus, and then recovered, can the virus return again?
In principle, like other coronaviruses, you should have a better immunity to Covid-19, which should prevent you having a second bout of the disease. It should also prevent you from being a carrier in the future. But there is no definitive answer to this question as the spread is still very new and full studies have not yet had time to mature. The answer is probably ‘no’, but not 100% at this stage.
13. If travelling with a patient with Covid-19, can the disease be transmitted or not?
Yes. But if there is no coughing or sneezing, and the person is wearing a facemask, the likelihood of being infected with the Covid-19 virus is less likely, but not absolute. A safe distance of 2 metres is recommended when in the same areas as an infected person. Better still, don’t be in the same area!
14. Can the virus be transmitted through the air duct system that is used in the office space?
It is unlikely that the Covid-19 virus can be spread through ducts, given the time and distances involved. But there is no definitive answer on this issue up to date. It is understood that the virus is airborne and is spread the same way most flus and coronaviruses are spread (extended interview below explains).
15. How to behave when travelling by public transport ?
Try to stand in less crowded spaces, find your own corner. You should use a face mask every time you use the service as a courtesy to other Thai travellers who may fell more assured if you are wearing one. Carry alcohol or hand washing gels that are more than 60% concentrate to clean your hands incase you have used the handle on bus service or the BTS. Holding onto a hand strap? So has everyone else.
Better still, avoid public transport if you can for now.
16. Which countries has Thailand announced as a dangerous contagious area?
China (including Hong Kong, Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran. This is being updated from time to time.
17. Can COVID-19 enter the body through a wound?
No evidence has been found that the Covid-19 virus can infect wounds in any way. But don’t risk it. If you have an open wound you need attention immediately, Covid-19 or no Covid-19.
18.Will people recover from the Covid-19 virus?
General patients have a high chance to recovering from the disease. 80% of patients are recovering at the moment without critical illness, other than coughing, sneezing and general flu-like symptoms.But 10-20% of patients do end up with more sever symptoms which may involve hospitalisation. And between 1-4% of patients die, as we follow the current statistics. The new coronavirus is thought to be between 10-20 times more deadly than the seasonal flu.
19. Will washing my clothes and cloths kill the Covid-19 virus?
Washing clothes with detergent and putting them out in the sun will be enough to kill the Covid-19 virus.
20. People who have been vaccinated against influenza Is it possible to prevent the Covid-19 virus?
No, different virus. There is no vaccine for now and any vaccine development and testing may take a year, or more.
21. Will all people who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus die?
No, most people will recover. Statistically, many of the patients that have had critical symptoms, or died, have been either elderly or had underlying health issues. Maintaining a healthy diet, getting lots of sleep, and maintaining social distancing and good hygiene are your best chances for prevention and recovery.
22. What are the characteristics of patients who meet the criteria for Covid-19 virus?
- Fever 37.5 °C and up, with cough, runny nose, sore throat, wheezing
- Have a history of risky contact in the past 14 days – flight, airports, public spaces, hospitals
- Traveling from communicable disease areas/areas with ongoing outbreaks
- Occupations that are in close contact or with people travelling from communicable disease areas/areas with ongoing outbreaks
- Close contact with the infected/infected suspect
23. Can herbal medicines such as ‘Andrographis paniculata’ (Fah Talai Rob) can cure the virus?
Andrographis paniculata is a herbal remedy that the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine and Alternative Medicine recommend to treat or relieve symptoms of colds. However the Covid-19 virus is a corona virus and not in the influenza group. Also medical authorities has never used ‘Fah Talai Rob’ to try to treat Covid-19.
There are no herbal remedies that have shown any demonstrable prevention or cure for viruses.
Here are some reasonable and proven preventions to avoid catching Covid-19…
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick (probably good advice at any time).
- Put distance between yourself and other people if Covid-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting sick. 2 metres is a safe distance.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Maintain high standards of hygiene.
- Stay home if you are sick and inform your family or workplace if you are unwell.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish bin.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- Follow medical recommendations for using a face mask…
- The US Centres for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation do not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19.
- Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of Covid-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility)
- Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
- Note: The flimsy, cheap, paper face masks will do almost nothing to help anyone.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- As an alternative, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.
- Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
SOURCE: Thai Gov
Four Chinese nationals arrested at Burmese border
Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in the Mae Sot district of the lower northern province of Tak, in north west Thailand, and charged with illegal entry and violation of Covid-19 coronavirus controls. The four were arrested this morning. They were crossing from Myanmar into Thailand.
They were arrested by a government patrol after crossing the Moei river from Myanmar to tambon Mae Tao. Authorities did not identify them in their reports.
The arrests come after the closure of all border checkpoints in the province to all traffic, with the exception of goods vehicles and their crews, to help stem the spread of the virus.
They have all been charged with illegal entry and violating the Communicable Disease Act.
They were handed over to Mae Sot police for legal action.
In February, 2 Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, were arrested for illegal entry in the same district.
In Tak’s Umphang district, a combined military-civilian unit was deployed this morning to patrol the Burmese border to limit illegal crossings into Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
