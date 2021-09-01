Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

252 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The CCSA also 14,802 new Covid-19 cases and 18,996 recoveries in the 24-hour period since the last count, bringing the number of active cases in Thailand to 166,922.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,013,342 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as the number of new recoveries continues to exceed the number of new infections.

Out of the new cases today, 217 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. New infections at the jails and detention centres are reported on a daily basis.

Other updates…

  • Disease control measures in “dark red” provinces are eased today. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services and interprovincial public transport can resume services. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also issued a provincial order allowing parks, sports fields, and other venues to reopen.
  • Chulalongkorn University says its Chula-Cov19 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine “greatly boosted” volunteers’ antibodies against the coronavirus and researchers have started the second phase of human trials, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

Click, HERE to learn more about online covid-19 insurance coverage.

Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases | News by Thaiger

 

image
dunroamin
2021-09-01 10:19
With low vaccine figures and reopening provinces, I can only see cases surge again. The Delta variant is not going to dissapear too soon.
Griff1315
2021-09-01 10:28
The media keep reporting the lower case numbers but never the amount of tests carried out. Come on Thaiger is there something stopping you asking what we would all like to know.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

