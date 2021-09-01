Wednesday Covid Update: 252 deaths and 14,802 new cases

252 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The CCSA also 14,802 new Covid-19 cases and 18,996 recoveries in the 24-hour period since the last count, bringing the number of active cases in Thailand to 166,922.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,013,342 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The wave is on a downward slope as the number of new recoveries continues to exceed the number of new infections.

Out of the new cases today, 217 were found in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months. New infections at the jails and detention centres are reported on a daily basis.

Other updates…

Disease control measures in “dark red” provinces are eased today. Restaurants can now offer dine-in services and interprovincial public transport can resume services. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also issued a provincial order allowing parks, sports fields, and other venues to reopen.

Chulalongkorn University says its Chula-Cov19 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine “greatly boosted” volunteers’ antibodies against the coronavirus and researchers have started the second phase of human trials, according to the Thai government’s news bureau.

