Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 14,887 new cases; provincial totals
125 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,144 with 6,446 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,887 new Covid-19 cases and 18,919 recoveries. There are now 162,967 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19. The trend of new Covid infections in April has been downward, after a peak on April 1 in the current Omicron ‘surge’ reached over 28,000 infections in one 24 hour period. There has been no sign as yet of the much-predicted Songkran surge.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 45 were found in correctional facilities.
The number of daily Covid-related deaths has been above 100 since the first week of April, including a number of very young children.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,209,571 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,986,136 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,825,666 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,514 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 46,860 received their second dose, and 64,085 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,292
Kamphaeng Phet – 127
Chai Nat – 39
Nakhon Nayok – 162
Nakhon Pathom – 164
Nakhon Sawan – 173
Nonthaburi – 206
Pathum Thani – 133
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 156
Pichit – 50
Pissanuloak – 196
Phetchbun – 73
Lob Buri – 19
Samut Prakarn – 452
Samut Songkram – 38
Samut Sakhon – 268
Saraburi – 40
Sing Buri – 51
Sukhothai – 175
Suphan Buri – 196
Ang Thong – 42
Uthai Thani – 99
Chantaburi – 153
Chachengsao – 312
Chon Buri – 533
Trat – 59
Prachin Buri – 195
Rayong – 143
Srakaew – 152
Chiang Rai – 28
Chiang Mai – 135
Nan – 129
Payao – 50
Prae – 175
Mae Hong Sorn – 19
Lampang – 12
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 52
Kalasin – 178
Khon Kaen – 687
Chaiyaphum – 140
Nakhon Panom – 141
Nakhon Ratchasima – 160
Bueng Karn – 125
Buriram – 537
Maha Sarakam – 374
Mukdaharn – 45
Yasothon – 143
Roi Et – 290
Loei – 100
Sisaket – 610
Sakon Nakhon – 248
Surin – 216
Nong Kai – 326
Nong Bua Lamphu – 110
Amnat Charoen – 75
Udon Thani – 130
Ubon Ratchathani – 336
Krabi – 43
Chumporn – 47
Trang – 8
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 221
Narathiwas – 32
Pattani – 25
Phangnga – 85
Pattalung – 115
Phuket – 81
Yala – 9
Kanchanaburi – 203
Tak – 58
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 79
Phetchaburi – 102
Ratchaburi – 152
Ranong – 37
Songkla – 131
Satun – 37
Surat Thani – 37
