Wednesday Covid Update: 14,887 new cases; provincial totals

125 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,144 with 6,446 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,887 new Covid-19 cases and 18,919 recoveries. There are now 162,967 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19. The trend of new Covid infections in April has been downward, after a peak on April 1 in the current Omicron ‘surge’ reached over 28,000 infections in one 24 hour period. There has been no sign as yet of the much-predicted Songkran surge.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 45 were found in correctional facilities.

The number of daily Covid-related deaths has been above 100 since the first week of April, including a number of very young children.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,209,571 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,986,136 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 132,825,666 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,514 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 46,860 received their second dose, and 64,085 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,292

Kamphaeng Phet – 127

Chai Nat – 39

Nakhon Nayok – 162

Nakhon Pathom – 164

Nakhon Sawan – 173

Nonthaburi – 206

Pathum Thani – 133

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 156

Pichit – 50

Pissanuloak – 196

Phetchbun – 73

Lob Buri – 19

Samut Prakarn – 452

Samut Songkram – 38

Samut Sakhon – 268

Saraburi – 40

Sing Buri – 51

Sukhothai – 175

Suphan Buri – 196

Ang Thong – 42

Uthai Thani – 99

Chantaburi – 153

Chachengsao – 312

Chon Buri – 533

Trat – 59

Prachin Buri – 195

Rayong – 143

Srakaew – 152

Chiang Rai – 28

Chiang Mai – 135

Nan – 129

Payao – 50

Prae – 175

Mae Hong Sorn – 19

Lampang – 12

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 52

Kalasin – 178

Khon Kaen – 687

Chaiyaphum – 140

Nakhon Panom – 141

Nakhon Ratchasima – 160

Bueng Karn – 125

Buriram – 537

Maha Sarakam – 374

Mukdaharn – 45

Yasothon – 143

Roi Et – 290

Loei – 100

Sisaket – 610

Sakon Nakhon – 248

Surin – 216

Nong Kai – 326

Nong Bua Lamphu – 110

Amnat Charoen – 75

Udon Thani – 130

Ubon Ratchathani – 336

Krabi – 43

Chumporn – 47

Trang – 8

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 221

Narathiwas – 32

Pattani – 25

Phangnga – 85

Pattalung – 115

Phuket – 81

Yala – 9

Kanchanaburi – 203

Tak – 58

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 79

Phetchaburi – 102

Ratchaburi – 152

Ranong – 37

Songkla – 131

Satun – 37

Surat Thani – 37