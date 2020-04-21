Water discounts and refunds will start May 1 | The Thaiger

Yesterday The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority in Bangkok officially announced that there would be an automatic discount on water bills by 3% for people in Bangkok, Samut Prakarn and Nonthaburi. The measure will be active for 3 months.

The announcement states… ‘The campaign will start in May and continue through to July, during which users will see the ‘Covid-19 discount’ notification on their water bills. There is no need to register to get the discount, it will be automatically granted to all users.”

The MWA has also previously announced its campaign to refund water meter deposits to users who will be able to register from May 1 onwards. The refund is for Thai nationals only.

Registration can be done through

PWA’s website.

PWA call centre at 1662.

PWA’s official account on the LINE @pwathailand / @MWAthailand.

Customers must provide their full name, customer ID as indicated on their monthly water bills, and their national ID number.

An SMS will confirm the eligibility after their registration is fully submitted.

Eligible customers can collet their refund through….

Transferred to their bank account (linked your account number with national ID number)

PromptPay platform

Obtaining cash via Counter Service at any 7-11 store

The PWA will start paying out the refund to registered and eligible persons from May 5. The amount of the refund will vary according to the meter size and their contract commencement date.

A customer using a 5 centimetre (2 inch) meter, who has signed their contract between April 28, 1997 and September 30, 2006, will receive 3,000 baht and who singed their contract after October 1, 2006 onwards will receive 4,000 baht.

Customers can call the PWA 1662 call center for inquiries regarding the registration.

SOURCE: Thai News PRD / The Nation