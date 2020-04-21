Water discounts and refunds will start May 1 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Yesterday The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority in Bangkok officially announced that there would be an automatic discount on water bills by 3% for people in Bangkok, Samut Prakarn and Nonthaburi. The measure will be active for 3 months.
The announcement states… ‘The campaign will start in May and continue through to July, during which users will see the ‘Covid-19 discount’ notification on their water bills. There is no need to register to get the discount, it will be automatically granted to all users.”
The MWA has also previously announced its campaign to refund water meter deposits to users who will be able to register from May 1 onwards. The refund is for Thai nationals only.
Registration can be done through
- PWA’s website.
- PWA call centre at 1662.
- PWA’s official account on the LINE @pwathailand / @MWAthailand.
Customers must provide their full name, customer ID as indicated on their monthly water bills, and their national ID number.
An SMS will confirm the eligibility after their registration is fully submitted.
Eligible customers can collet their refund through….
- Transferred to their bank account (linked your account number with national ID number)
- PromptPay platform
- Obtaining cash via Counter Service at any 7-11 store
The PWA will start paying out the refund to registered and eligible persons from May 5. The amount of the refund will vary according to the meter size and their contract commencement date.
A customer using a 5 centimetre (2 inch) meter, who has signed their contract between April 28, 1997 and September 30, 2006, will receive 3,000 baht and who singed their contract after October 1, 2006 onwards will receive 4,000 baht.
Customers can call the PWA 1662 call center for inquiries regarding the registration.
SOURCE: Thai News PRD / The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City LifeKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Politics
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Much has been written and said about PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest people, requesting their “input and ideas,” with even Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam stepping in to clarify that the letter is “not begging for money.”
Here is an English translation of the PM’s letter, which he announced following a nationally televised 10-minute speech on Friday. The letter is dated April 20:
“Thailand is facing a Covid-19 outbreak which is one of the gravest crises the country and the world have seen. The disease has affected both social relationships and the economy at an unprecedented level. Now is the time for Thai people to work together on all levels, especially those who have strong knowledge, abilities and financial resources. This is why I am reaching out to you who are considered the elders of society.
“I deeply appreciate that many of you have already helped people in several aspects, but I must ask you to do more. Please use your abilities and resources to help Thai people who are facing one of biggest obstacles in their lives in the fastest and most efficient manner.
“I do not ask for donations or handouts, all I ask is to send me details of projects that you are ready to carry out. I also ask that those projects should reach all groups of Thai people and all parts of the country, as well as help them in any aspect of their lives in a tangible way.
“I also welcome suggestions as to how the government can help or facilitate those projects so they succeed. I would be highly thankful if you could send me the details by next week.
Please kindly consider my request, and thank you in advance.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Prime Minister”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
A “partygoer” found dead in the northeastern Chaiyaphum province last night, has tested positive for Covid-19. 43 year old Pichit Paeyor was a construction worker in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. He’d returned to his hometown in Chatturat district on March 28.
Described as a “partygoer by nature” Pichit didn’t quarantine himself when he returned from Pathum Thani, deciding instead to hang out and drink with friends. Police were notified that he had been found dead in front of a friend’s house.
A medic who visited the scene collected blood and saliva samples. The results showed he had contracted Covid-19.
Officers are speaking to his family and friends. They are also urging his family to burn the body today to prevent any further spread of the virus.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Shock rise in Thai exports
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
American creates bomb scare at Bangkok’s US Embassy
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Dead Chaiyaphum 43 year old had Covid-19
19 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 1 new death (Tuesday)
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
11 soldiers being investigated after allegedly torturing and killing one brother, injuring the other
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners arrested for holding noisy party on Koh Phangan
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Business3 days ago
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29