Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US CDC issues Level 4: Very High Risk travel advisory for the Philippines
Although the Philippines is set to reopen its doors to fully vaccinated international visitors this month, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the US is advising its citizens not to travel to the Southeast Asian country due to a “very high level” of Covid-19 infections.
The CDC released a statement that those planning to go to the Philippines may still be at risk of infection with the virus even if their vaccinations are up to date and urged to be vaccinated properly. The Philippines is one of around 130 countries and territories with a “Level Four: Very High” advisory by the CDC.
Avoid travel to the Philippines. If you must travel to the Philippines, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travel.
The previous advisory of a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the Philippines has been amended on January 18. Back in April 2021, the CDC urged citizens not to travel to the Philippines.
The Philippines is reopening to fully vaccinated travellers on February 10 after nearly two years of closed borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Travellers from 157 countries will be eligible to enter the Southeast Asian country without undergoing a quarantine period. They will just need to test negative for Covid-19 before arrival.
SOURCE: Phil Star
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
US CDC issues Level 4: Very High Risk travel advisory for the Philippines
A review of PlayYard Phuket – a new campground on the island
Thailand News Today | Thai government approves 10 year visa program
Property juggernaut AP Thailand to launch 65 projects costing B78 billion in 2022
Thailand takes steps to fight tiger poaching following last month’s Bengal killings
Motorbike rider in Buriram injured from rope that wrapped around her neck
Officers uncover buried car owned by an American who left Thailand 10 years ago
Cemetery displays movies for the dead to celebrate Chinese New Year
Farmers dress as superheroes to get more customers after drop in sales during pandemic
Wednesday Covid Update: 8,587 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand to introduce a registration application for small growers of cannabis
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Streaming services rake in more than 815 million baht, emerge as new cash cow for Thai entertainment industry
Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Krabi rescue volunteer catches giant king cobra with bare hands
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Thailand News Update | Oil pipeline leak south of Pattaya
WARNING: Thailand Pass spoof email with malicious links
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
- Bangkok2 days ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
- Phuket2 days ago
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Recent comments: