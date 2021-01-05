Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: 5 coastal provinces still open – Prayut rejects “total lockdown” proposal
The proposal for a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of 5 coastal provinces was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The provinces, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, are implementing strict measures to control the spread of the virus, but the provinces will not be completely sealed off.
In earlier reports, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha has praised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for agreeing to the lockdown. Now reports say that Prayut did not agree to a lockdown and the proposal was also rejected by deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam.
Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi are classified as “red zones” with maximum control to combat the coronavirus. Trat is classified as a “yellow zone” with fewer than 50 cases, but authorities are enforcing strict health measures.
The provinces have set up checkpoints to screen motorists and check temperatures. The Bangkok Post reports that Chon Buri has set up 47 checkpoints. CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says people are strongly advised to limit travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“People in the 5 provinces will face greater inconvenience due to the measures being applied.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 527 new Covid-19 cases
527 new Covid-19 cases were reported in today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,504 active coronavirus cases in 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. A total of 8,966 people in Thailand have reportedly been infected Covid-19 and 65 people have died since February of last year.
Out of the 527 new cases, 439 cases were detected in proactive testing campaign following the outbreak around the Samut Sakhon fishing hub in the Mahachai area where hundreds of migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19. Most of the new cases were migrant workers, but CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin did not report on the locations of all of the cases.
Local cases reported today by the CCSA, province by province, include:
- 31 cases in Samut Sakhon
- 15 cases in Bangkok
- 20 cases in Nonthaburi
- 28 cases in Nakhon Pathom
- 6 cases in Surat Thani
- 3 cases in Sing Buri
- 2 cases in Ayutthaya
- 1 case in Phetchaburi
- 1 case in Surin
- 1 case in Suphan Buri
- 1 case in Nan
6 of the new cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those entering Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Chon Buri
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Covid-19 restrictions have tightened in Chon Buri and now people can be fined up to 20,000 baht for not wearing a mask. People are ordered to wear face masks outside. Those who violate the under a new measure, which was recently announced by the provincial governor’s office, could face the hefty fine.
Schools and venues that hold large crowds are closed under the new order. Large gatherings are banned. Restaurants can still offer dine-in services, but hours are limited.
Koh Lan, an island off Pattaya, is also under lockdown measures. Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave the island yesterday and the island will be closed off, with the expectation of essential travel, until January 20.
What’s closed:
- Entertainment venues including nightclubs and bars as well as cinemas, internet cafes and arcades.
- Schools and other educational places, both government-run and private, as well as nurseries and daycare centres.
- Massage parlors and saunas, including “soapies,” as well as spas, beauty clinics and tattoo shops. (Hair salons, barbershops and nail studios can remain open, but under tight restrictions.)
- Public swimming pools and indoor fitness centres.
- Meeting rooms, banquet hall and conference venues.
- Amusement parks are closed, but zoos can remain open.
- Courts and areas used for chicken fighting, fish fighting, bull fighting and similar gatherings are closed.
Limitations:
- 24-hour convenience stores must close from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in service, but only from 6am to 9pm. After 9pm, food orders must be takeaway only. Customers cannot drink alcohol at the restaurants, but Pattaya News says it can still be purchased to take home.
- Department stores, retail stores and shopping centres can remain open, but must follow disease control measures.
- Hair salons, barbershops and nail studios can remain open, but each customer can only be serviced for up to 2 hours. Customers waiting to be serviced are not allowed to sit inside.
- Nursing homes and centres for the elderly allow permanent residents only.
- Hotels can remain open, but gyms, pools and conference rooms must be closed.
- Public parks, beaches, sports stadiums and outdoor gymnasiums can remain open as long as social distancing measures are followed and no large gatherings are held.
Chon Buri’s districts are classified on a colour-scale depending on the number of Covid-19 infections. Although the districts are still divided into control and surveillance zones, the restrictions are applied to all districts.
RED High control area: Bang Lamung district and Si Racha district
ORANGE Control area: Mueang Chonburi district and Sattahip district
YELLOW High surveillance area: Ban Bueang district
GREEN Surveillance area: Phan Thong district, Ban Phanat Nikhom district, Bo Thong district, Nong Yai district, Koh Chan district and Koh Si Chang district
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”
With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.
“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Siso
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:17 pm
Typical pattern since this shitshow started. Rejecting and not doing anything that helps but rather the opposite and wait till the numbers blowup, and then lock everything down and blame the people for not being catious enough and here we go another 1 month at minimum complete lockdown
Gosport
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:28 pm
Time to lock down, do as England does, if you can not score the first time, try second, or third.
Good luck Thailand.
Irritated Tourist
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:34 pm
I’d suggest to publish covid related restrictions with one voice or through one instance instead of spreading opinions or wishes from every from every single village mayor. From outside this doesn’t feel really reliable.
PR class first semester.
John Landy
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 3:35 pm
Wow, really sad to see Thailand make reckless decisions while the situation was well handled in March/April.
What’s next, a Swedish-model “herd immunity” approach. Come on now, why shoot yourself in the foot now? Beggars belief…