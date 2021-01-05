UPDATE: 5 coastal provinces still open – Prayut rejects “total lockdown” proposal

The proposal for a “total lockdown” restricting travel in and out of 5 coastal provinces was rejected by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The provinces, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, are implementing strict measures to control the spread of the virus, but the provinces will not be completely sealed off.

In earlier reports, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha has praised PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for agreeing to the lockdown. Now reports say that Prayut did not agree to a lockdown and the proposal was also rejected by deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi are classified as “red zones” with maximum control to combat the coronavirus. Trat is classified as a “yellow zone” with fewer than 50 cases, but authorities are enforcing strict health measures.

The provinces have set up checkpoints to screen motorists and check temperatures. The Bangkok Post reports that Chon Buri has set up 47 checkpoints. CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says people are strongly advised to limit travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“People in the 5 provinces will face greater inconvenience due to the measures being applied.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

