CCSA Update: 527 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

527 new Covid-19 cases were reported in today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,504 active coronavirus cases in 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. A total of 8,966 people in Thailand have reportedly been infected Covid-19 and 65 people have died since February of last year.

Out of the 527 new cases, 439 cases were detected in proactive testing campaign following the outbreak around the Samut Sakhon fishing hub in the Mahachai area where hundreds of migrant workers tested positive for Covid-19. Most of the new cases were migrant workers, but CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin did not report on the locations of all of the cases.

Local cases reported today by the CCSA, province by province, include:

31 cases in Samut Sakhon

15 cases in Bangkok

20 cases in Nonthaburi

28 cases in Nakhon Pathom

6 cases in Surat Thani

3 cases in Sing Buri

2 cases in Ayutthaya

1 case in Phetchaburi

1 case in Surin

1 case in Suphan Buri

1 case in Nan

6 of the new cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those entering Thailand from overseas.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.