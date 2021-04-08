UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand | Thaiger

In what a spokesperson calls a “whopping number” of Covid-19 infections in the past few months, 405 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing.

Many of the infections are linked to nightlife venues primarily in Bangkok among a young adult population in their 20s and 30s, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA in English. The cases are most likely the UK variant of the virus when Natapnau says “spreads very, very quickly so we have to be very, very careful.”

“The UK variant of Covid, recently detected in Thailand has spread much quicker than expected, than the normal strain, and therefore, it is still strongly recommended that people take extra, extra precaution.”

While the Bangkok outbreak is concentrated in the Thong Lor area, Natapanu says 21 bars outside of Thong Lor district have reported Covid-19 cases. He says health officials are now active case finding to contain the outbreak.

With many of the recent infections linked to bars and nightlife venues, Natapanu says the CCSA is discussing whether to shutdown entertainment venues across the country. He says restaurants will still be allowed to open on a “case-by-case” basis.

“The CCSA is considering the temporary closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces, now that’s a high number of provinces, more than half of the country.”

Out of the 405 new Covid-19 cases reported today by the CCSA, 146 were detected in active case finding after an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat.

95 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Bangkok. Cases were reported in more than 20 provinces across Thailand including Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Thailand now has 2,114 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,310 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.

SOURCE: CCSA

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.