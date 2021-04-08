UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
In what a spokesperson calls a “whopping number” of Covid-19 infections in the past few months, 405 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing.
Many of the infections are linked to nightlife venues primarily in Bangkok among a young adult population in their 20s and 30s, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA in English. The cases are most likely the UK variant of the virus when Natapnau says “spreads very, very quickly so we have to be very, very careful.”
“The UK variant of Covid, recently detected in Thailand has spread much quicker than expected, than the normal strain, and therefore, it is still strongly recommended that people take extra, extra precaution.”
While the Bangkok outbreak is concentrated in the Thong Lor area, Natapanu says 21 bars outside of Thong Lor district have reported Covid-19 cases. He says health officials are now active case finding to contain the outbreak.
With many of the recent infections linked to bars and nightlife venues, Natapanu says the CCSA is discussing whether to shutdown entertainment venues across the country. He says restaurants will still be allowed to open on a “case-by-case” basis.
“The CCSA is considering the temporary closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces, now that’s a high number of provinces, more than half of the country.”
Out of the 405 new Covid-19 cases reported today by the CCSA, 146 were detected in active case finding after an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat.
95 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Bangkok. Cases were reported in more than 20 provinces across Thailand including Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Thailand now has 2,114 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,310 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Do as I say, not as I do…
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has been caught without a face mask while sitting next to a Cabinet minister who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul, previously considered an enthusiastic proponent of mask-wearing, sat next to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob while attending a merit-making event on Tuesday. Saksayam tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.
The spotlight has been on Anutin since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and perhaps never more so than when the outspoken minister was targeting, “dirty farang”. When a confused foreign tourist refused the free face masks he was handing out as part of a PR stunt in Bangkok, it prompted a tirade of xenophobic abuse. While mildly amusing – or bemusing – at the time, many blame it for sparking a disturbing backlash against foreign residents and tourists in the Kingdom.
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.” – Anutin Charnvirakul on Twitter last year.
Now a photo that appears in a Nation Thailand report shows a barefaced Health Minister sitting next to Saksayam (who is wearing a mask). A number of Cabinet ministers have begun self-isolating as a result of the Transport Minister’s positive diagnosis.
It is not the first time Anutin has forgotten to wear a face mask. In July of last year, he was forced to apologise for removing his mask while attending an event at the US Embassy in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is considering opening a field hospital in preparation for a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections that could overwhelm medical facilities in the capital. Thai PBS World reports that the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the BMA and the Ministry of Interior to arrange space in which a field hospital could be set up.
The PM says he’s confident infection numbers in Bangkok remain under control but is urging people to continue observing disease prevention measures, including avoiding high-risk locations, wearing masks, and observing social distancing. The PM has made it clear he doesn’t want another lockdown, or to order entertainment venues around the country to close. However, he warns that venues which ignore disease prevention measures will be immediately shut down.
3 large-scale parties held on the southern island of Phuket at the weekend have resulted in the province recording its first infections in 103 days. The events, organised by promoter Kolour, were held at the Shelter and Illuzion nightclubs in Patong, and at Café del Mar in Kamala. Photos indicate that the vast majority of attendees were not wearing masks and that crowd numbers (believed to over 3,000 at Café del Mar) made social distancing impossible. So far, 4 new infections have been linked to the parties.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkavinpong from the Department of Disease Control says new cases may top 1,000 a day if restrictions are not imposed over the forthcoming holiday. The cluster linked to Bangkok entertainment venues has now led to 291 infections in the capital and beyond. Opas says those numbers will almost certainly increase and spread throughout Thailand without tougher restrictions being implemented over the holiday period.
Prominent virologist Yong Poovorawan, from Chulalongkorn University, has confirmed the Bangkok cluster is the UK variant, which can spread 1.7 times faster than the original strain. He says this means that infections in 2021 could be 10 times higher than last year. However, if current restrictions remain 10 times more relaxed than they were during the first outbreak in 2020, infections could skyrocket to 100 times higher than last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
A prominent Thai virologist has confirmed that the so-called UK Covid-19 variant, aka B117, is behind the latest cluster of infections detected at Bangkok nightlife venues, and now potentially spreading out to other provinces. Prof. Yong Poovorawan from Chulalongkorn University warns that this variant is 1.7 times more contagious than the original one and is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel over the Songkran holiday.
“If possible, there should not be any travel or movement right now. If that’s not possible, it is highly necessary to have strict measures to control the disease. Without sufficient intervention taken to curb these high-risk activities (over Songkran), the number of new infections could even reach thousands per day.”
Officials say they are baffled as to how the variant reached the Kingdom, despite strict testing and quarantine protocols. Yong says the government now needs to balance the risk to elderly citizens with measures to stimulate the economy over Songkran.
“The reason is that if there are so many new cases of Covid-19, economic stimulus through promotion of tourism won’t work as nobody would want to travel to an epidemic zone. Visiting older relatives during this festival is good, but it won’t be good if such visits mean spreading the virus to them also.”
However, the Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will not impose a lockdown over Songkran, insisting that each province can implement its own disease prevention measures. He adds that the government will have to manage any potential fallout after the holiday.
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later. Of course, we can order a new lockdown and make everyone stay home (during the festival). But the question is will anyone be happy with that?”
Meanwhile, Yong is reportedly frustrated at the rate of vaccine rollout, warning of a need to ramp things up as a result of the new infections and the rapidly-spread variant.
“If Thailand can administer 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day, it will take about 3 years to achieve effective herd immunity against the pandemic, while if up to 300,000 doses are given a day, it will take only 1 year to achieve that goal.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
London’s anti-coup Burmese Ambassador locked from embassy
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Tinder’s top dating trends for the decade ahead
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Under 30s in UK to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over rare blood clots
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
Phuket Covid infections reported as officials struggle with clusters in Bangkok entertainment venues
Thailand News Today | Steep rise in Bangkok cluster, Monk rescued from cave | April 7
Top doctors say Thong Lor cluster might be the UK Covid-19 variant
Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks
Sony, Amazon Falls to set up amusement park in Thailand
Thailand tourism leaders come together to discuss the industry’s future
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Thai baht performs worst of all Southeast Asian currencies
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Hot News4 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Business2 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Bangkok2 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with Singapore
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister