Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged | The Thaiger

In a bit of good news, two more of Thailand’s COVID-19 coronavirus patients have made full recoveries and and returned home, bringing the number to 33. What’s more, 2,629 out of 4,366 cases under investigation, well over half, have been cleared and also returned home.

Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Dr. Thanarak Pleepat told a news conference today that confirmed coronavirus infections to date in Thailand remain at 50.

He reiterated that all Thais returning from four countries designated as high risk zones, namely China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, are required to file daily reports on their condition throughout the 14-day quarantine period.

He also pleaded with the public not to stigmatise patients or their relatives, in light of increasing online antagonism, citing the recent statement by Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong:

“Fear can do more harm than the virus itself. It can make us panic, or do things which make matters worse, like circulating rumours online, hoarding facemasks or food, or blaming particular groups for the outbreak.”

Thanarak revealed that the screening process for Thai workers who are still in South Korea has started, with all of them being told to confine themselves at their lodgings while awaiting clearance and travel documents, saying that they will be screened twice before boarding flights for home and again upon arrival in Thailand.

Thailand’s government has asked South Korea to help monitor Thai workers for 14 days before they return to Thailand to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Straits Times| Bangkok Post