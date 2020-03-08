Wanted killer dies of unknown causes | The Thaiger

Crime
Wanted killer dies of unknown causes
An infamous killer, long sought by police, died this morning of “an unspecified illness” at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. A team of police officers and a doctor from the district hospital went to the house after being informed of the death of the wanted hit man, identified as 49 year old Yuthana Chukaew, known to the public as “Sua Liam Thungpho.” Yuthana was found lying dead on the open platform of the house, wearing a camouflage T-shirt and a loin cloth.
Local villagers told police that Yuthana came down from a hideout in nearby mountains to stay at his mother’s house several days ago. He lost consciousness and died this morning, evidently of heart failure.
Yuthana was wanted in several murder and drug cases that took place in three different district of the province. In September 2015 he was involved in a shootout with a police unit that left one officer injured. He manage to break through a police siege and escape.
Yuthana’s younger brother Thirayuth, aged 40, is also wanted on murder and drug charges. Years ago, when police surrounded his house, he surrendered for fear of becoming the victim of an extra-judicial killing. In 2017, he broke out of a Nakhon Si Thammarat prison along with a fellow inmate.
Thirayuth remains at large. On July 19, 2019, he allegedly committed a murder Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Ron Phibun district.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Ayutthaya mother and son drug gang, police seize 5 million meth pills
A mother and son, suspected to be part of a larger central Thailand drug gang, have been arrested after 5 million methamphetamine pills were discovered inside a rented rooms in Prainracha, Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.
Officials searched the property on March 6, noting that there were two bedrooms in bad repair with sacks of pills strewn around the rooms. Sacks of pills were also found piled up in the bathrooms. Officials seized a phone and a white Honda Jazz car. In total, 5,474,600 meth pills were discovered.
On 5 March, officials arrested 27 year old Lerdmongkol Bundee with quantities of crystal methamphetamine (ice) as evidence. Investigation revealed that Lerdmongkol had been trafficking and selling drugs since 2019. The suspect confessed that there were meth pills hidden inside a rented room where his mother stores the drugs for him.
51 years old Somwang had been renting the rooms in the apartment for a long time. Somwang, the enterprising mother, originally worked as a maid before starting selling lottery tickets then acting as a money lender in the area. Locals told police that Somwang was never boasting about her new wealth and had no idea about her activities.
In 2019 police arrested 5 suspects belonging to an alleged drug gang operating in Ayutthaya. The gang were selling methamphetamine pills and crystal meth throughout the province. As a result of the arrests, the suspects told police of a man named ‘Lerdmongkol’ who was involved in smuggling and storing the drugs.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM
A policeman in Isan, in Thailand’s northeast, is today in solitary confinement for posting video parodies of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Police say the officer, who works in Amnat Charoen province, will be jailed for three days for his mockery of the PM.
“We asked him and he said he did it for fun. He felt guilty. Since he is a police officer, and he took the video at his workplace, it was wrong.”
Amnat Charoen’s police commander says he ordered the detention as a disciplinary action.
In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the officer lampooned several people who spoke at the recent no-confidence debate in Parliament. One of them shows the officer lip-syncing some of Prayut’s speech while dressed in a military uniform and shorts. He also exaggerated Prayut’s speaking style and smiles.
The videos have since been deleted, but copies were widely shared on social media.
Police Spokesman Col Kissana Phathacharoen said yesterday that the officer broke police regulations on code of conducts, and is being punished accordingly.
“Besides having to abide by the laws, police are governed under Police Act, as well as the code of conducts. It’s disciplinary punishment,”
In a letter of confession, the officer expressed contrition and promised “not to cause difficulties” to his commanding officers in the future.
Mocking Prayut has led to legal actions in the past. In 2016, eight people were arrested for running a Facebook page that lampoons Prayut. A year later, an activist was charged after he posted a satirical online poll targeting the then-junta chief.
In June 2019, police officers also visited the home of a French expat who posted a parody video of Prayut’s hit song “Returning Happiness to the People.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
100 kilograms of crystal meth wash ashore in Thailand’s southeast
It’s been a busy week for the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), as police in Trat province seized 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” found washed ashore on two beaches. Nineteen packets of the drug were found on Koh Mak beach, and another 81 packs on Koh Kut beach. Trat is the easternmost province along the Thai coast. It has borders with Chanta Buri to the northwest and Cambodia to the east.
The seizure follows the arrest of two major drug suspects and the seizure of more than 5 million speed pills in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.
The ONCB is working with narcotics suppression police and the Royal Thai Navy to find out where the drugs came from. It’s suspected that they might have been thrown into the sea during a smuggling operation or awaiting transport.
Local residents who spot suspicious packages floating ashore are urged to alert local police and the ONCB. Cash rewards are offered to those who provide clues.
Chinnaphat Sarasin, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), said yesterday that police in Ayutthaya arrested a man and a woman in a drug raid at a rented house. In it they found 17 sacks containing about 5.5 million speed pills.
27 year old Lerdmongkhol Boondee, and Somwang Jitchan, aged 51, have been charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.
The arrests follow an investigation that began when the NSB arrested three drug suspects in separate raids in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya last year. The trio confessed buying the drugs from Lerdmongkhol, according to police.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
