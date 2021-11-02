Tuesday Covid Update: 7,574 new cases and 78 deaths

7,574 new Covid-19 cases and 78 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,279 recoveries. There are now 98,444 being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand. The number of active Covid-19 cases has been on a downward trend over the past month.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 1,898,900 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 515 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive Covid-19.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

