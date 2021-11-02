No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces

With no drop in Covid-19 infections in 10 provinces, the CCSA says the Public Health Ministry is monitoring the situation closely. Spokesperson Apisamai Srirungson says that while new cases in Thailand as a whole have now dropped below 10,000, the situation is proving concerning in Khon Kaen, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Tak, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, as well as Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

According to a Bangkok Post report, these provinces have not reported any drop in new infections and on some days, actually report an increase. Apisamai says that, compared to the other 8 provinces, Tak and Chanthaburi are still relatively stable, but officials fear the provinces are vulnerable to a spike in infections due to illegal border crossings.

“Surveillance in these provinces must be stepped up because their Covid-19 situation is very different to other provinces.”

In the last 24 hours, Thailand has reported 7,574 new infections and 78 deaths. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,279 recoveries. There are now 98,444 being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand. Out of the new cases recorded today, 515 were found in correctional facilities.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post