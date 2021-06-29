Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Continuing on an upward trend in Thailand’s most severe wave of Covid-19, 4,662 new infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 254,515 confirmed Covid-19 infections. Of that number, 225,652 were reported since April 1, the start of the recent and most extreme wave of coronavirus infections in Thailand. The CCSA also recorded 36 coronavirus-related fatalities today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 1,970.
Thailand now has 47,481 active cases, an increase over the past few days. Of the people currently receiving medical treatment for the virus, 1,846 are in critical condition including 527 on ventilators. There have been reports of hospital bed shortages in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave.
Tight restrictions have been set in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to control the spread of the virus. For the next month, dine-in services at restaurants are not allowed, shopping centres must close at 9pm and gatherings cannot exceed 20 people.
The government has approved 7.5 billion baht in relief packages, particularly for those affected by the recent restrictions like restaurant owners and workers, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
Health officials have been rolling out active case finding campaigns in markets and construction sites in Bangkok, which are areas considered to be of high risk, Natapanu says. Due to the number of Covid clusters at construction sites, large scale construction projects in the capital are put on hold for the next month and worker camps are being sealed off.
Of the new cases, 1,692 were found in Bangkok. Cases remain high in provinces surrounding the capital. 647 new cases in Samut Prakan, 293 cases in Samut Sakhon, 185 in Nonthaburi, 180 in Pathum Thani, 168 in Nakhon Pathom.
Deep South provinces near the Malaysian border have reported high numbers of infections with 182 cases in Songkhla, 143 in Pattani, and 89 cases in Yala.
The Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, also has a high number of new cases with 146 infections reported today.
Vaccine update…
9.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand since February 28, close to the Thai government’s target of 10 million doses administered by the end of the month. Natapanu says 2.6 million people have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
After some delays in production and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines this month, Natapanu says AstraZeneca released a statement saying it is on schedule to supply vaccines to Southeast Asian countries with 6 million doses to Thailand this month and deliveries to neighbouring countries to start next month. Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau, is still on track to supply 180 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Southeast Asian countries, Natapanu says, citing the statement.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Man finds 4 metre python in his garage
Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
- Bangkok3 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
- Phuket4 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
- Tourism3 days ago
Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
Recent comments: