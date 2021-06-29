Phuket notches 14th infection since last week

Since last week, Phuket has had 14 Covid infections. Their vaccination rate is now 80% (over the threshold sought for herd immunity).

Yesterday, the Phuket Provincial public Heath Office state they had 3 covid infections on the island. Since April, there have been 723 confirmed Covid cases.

The CCSA has also outlined its criteria for its Phuket Sandbox “contingency plan“. The plan is in case Covid infections “start” ballooning after the anticipated reopening for foreign tourists Thursday, July 1.

The Sandbox policy will be “reviewed” if, among other reasons, there over 90 infections throughout the island in 7 days.

Also included in the criteria for reviewing the Sandbox police are if there “characteristics” of an infection spreading in all 3 districts of the province and over 6 subdistricts. Also, if there are outbreaks exceeding 3 clusters, or a large outbreak with no cause or link.

The criteria comes in the wake of a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last Friday. The order decreed that the PPHO had to have plan that included delaying or cancelling the Sandbox policy as a response to changing situation. The 4 levels of adjustment measures are:

Reduce activities Execute the action plan to support the situation (Sealed Route) Quarantine measures within the Hotel Quarantine Review the end of the Phuket Sandbox project

Last week, the full text of the Phuket Sandbox order was released in English.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates