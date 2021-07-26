Connect with us

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation

Helen Petousis-Harris is a NZ vaccinologist and associate professor in the Department of General Practice and Primary Health Care at the University of Auckland. She’s been at the forefront of the dis-information ‘infodemic’ since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and a voice of reason in Ted Talks, worldwide interviews and lectures. Today she speaks to Tim Newton about some of the main issues facing vaccines and vaccinating populations as we hit the 18 month mark of this pandemic.

 

Trending