Thailand

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ministry of Education Thailand﻿/Facebook

Tomorrow, Thailand’s Ministry of Education will submit a proposal to Cabinet for approval of a 21.6 billion baht to subsidise education costs. The figure comes from 2,000 baht a student in elementary/vocations education systems. The education subsidy is to help reduce the financial strain on parents that have developed as a result of Covid.

The proposal came up yesterday in a meeting that was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, says Minister Trinuch Thienthong.

The educational subsidy is for parents and can be spent as the parents see fit, whether on tuition fees, Wi-Fi, or electricity bills.

Trinuch says state runs schools have already given back some maintenance fees/miscellaneous expenses to parents. Private schools connected to the Office of the Private Education Commission have also given some fees back, about 2.27 billion baht worth.

The minister went on to say that the Ministry of Education is trying to reduce the learning gap while addressing educational setbacks. She says schools can spend the education subsidy on fees, books, accessories, uniforms, and “development activities”.

Further funds will be allocated for an assortment of educational devices for kindergarten through Pathom 3 students to learn online.

Education in Thailand has struggled during Covid. Last month, a poll showed schools, students, and parents, were “not ready” for online learning. 2 months prior, the Education Ministry launched an online platform as schools’ reopening plans were delayed. Back in January research came out that showed home-learning causes a 50% drop in mathematical ability among Thai students.

It was also announced back in May that Thai students were to get free internet to help with their education.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

