Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government extends emergency decree for the 13th time

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ Prayut Chan-o-cha

The Thai Cabinet has approved an extension to the emergency decree until at least the end of September, meaning it has now been extended 13 times. According to a Pattaya News report, the extension comes into effect on August 1 and means the government will retain extraordinary powers, including the ability of the courts to hand down heavy penalties to those in violation of the decree.

The government insists the decree is there to help manage the pandemic crisis, including the allocation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. However, critics say the multiple extensions to the decree are politically motivated, accusing the government of using it to quash political protests and to hit anti-government activists with heavy fines and harsh punishments. They say the existing communicable disease laws would be enough to control Covid-19, without the need to continually extend the emergency decree.

For its part, the government continues to refute the allegations, repeatedly stating that the emergency decree is needed to manage the Covid-19 situation across the country, with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at the helm. The decree provides the government with additional powers, including the ability to introduce curfews, such as the one currently in place in Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces. Violation of the emergency decree carries a jail term of up to 5 years, and heavy fines of tens of thousands of baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 seconds ago

Government extends emergency decree for the 13th time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 mins ago

Thammasat University Hospital needs shipping containers to help overwhelmed morgue
Phuket23 mins ago

Government dismisses rumours of Phuket sandbox collapse as “fake news”

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui55 mins ago

Strict measures to mitigate virus risk as Surat Thani re-opens tomorrow
Product Reviews1 hour ago

8 best electric shavers you can buy today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases and 87 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Economy2 hours ago

42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
World16 hours ago

Bali to deport 4 tourists for not wearing masks, breaking disease control orders
Thailand17 hours ago

DSI asked to step in and investigate multimillion baht street lamp project
Thailand17 hours ago

Karon criminal arrested for allegedly stealing 18,000 baht
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid blame game, theatres close, Sandbox spin | July 13
Thailand18 hours ago

Tour van drivers suffer from lack of passengers, Covid restrictions
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending