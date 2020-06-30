Tour bus incident leaves 5 injured after flipping into ditch | The Thaiger

South
Tour bus incident leaves 5 injured after flipping into ditch
A tour bus accident has left 5 people injured after flipping into a ditch on a highway leading to Nakhon Si Thammarat. The injuries were reportedly minor in severity with all 27 passengers and 2 crew members exiting the bus safely.
The bus crashed in the area of Prachuap Khiri Khan as a bicyclist reportedly cut in front to cross the street. The 68 year old bus driver said he swerved to avoid hitting the bicycle and crashed into a median ditch. The bus also took out 2 power poles causing around 200,000 baht in total damages.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand
Police arrested 3 people involved in drug operations after stopping a 10 wheel truck at a security checkpoint and finding 250 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden in 12 fertiliser sacks. That is a very large seizure of the crystal form of methamphetamine.
The lorry driver, Koseng Cheha, was arrested at the checkpoint in Songkhla in southern Thailand. Cheha told police he was hired to deliver the drugs and gave information that led to the arrest of a man, Mading Rupe, who Cheha said paid him to deliver the drugs, along with another man, Yuso Kama in Narathiwat.
Police also seized assets valued at about 50 million baht which they believe are linked to the drug trade. Some of the assets include a 10 wheeler truck, 3 pickup trucks, 3 cars, 5 motorcycles and a firearm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace
Police arrested a man allegedly involved in decade-old burglaries. A group of security guards robbed a factory where they worked and have been hiding from police since 2007.
The 44 year old man known as Tuk-Kae was arrested in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Police say they hope the arrest will lead to new information about where the other suspects are.
Tuk-Kae and 3 other security guards allegedly robbed their workplace in the Chonburi province on July 22, 2007 and July 29 in the same year, stealing motorbike chains. The former employees then went into hiding, according to police reports. Apparently the group robbed a factory again about 2 years later on January 8, 2009, stealing 20 air conditioner condenser units.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Police arrest man for robbery on 4 year old warrant
A man who allegedly posed as a police officer and stole a motorbike was arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Southern Thailand after being on the run for nearly 4 years. There’s been a warrant for his arrest since 2016 for robbery charges.
The 32 year old man, Thai media reports as ‘Beer’, along with 3 of his friends, allegedly stole a motorbike after posing as police officers. Thai media says the group pretended to be officers inspecting the vehicle, and then pulled out a gun, threatening the victim hand over all the money in his pocket. The victim didn’t have any cash. The group then allegedly stole the motorbike.
Police gained information that Beer was working as a durian buyer in the province’s Chang Klang district and arrested him this week. Beer denies the charges.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
