Tour bus incident leaves 5 injured after flipping into ditch | The Thaiger

South

Tour bus incident leaves 5 injured after flipping into ditch

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Tour bus incident leaves 5 injured after flipping into ditch
PHOTO: Thairath
A tour bus accident has left 5 people injured after flipping into a ditch on a highway leading to Nakhon Si Thammarat. The injuries were reportedly minor in severity with all 27 passengers and 2 crew members exiting the bus safely.

The bus crashed in the area of Prachuap Khiri Khan as a bicyclist reportedly cut in front to cross the street. The 68 year old bus driver said he swerved to avoid hitting the bicycle and crashed into a median ditch. The bus also took out 2 power poles causing around 200,000 baht in total damages.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand
Police arrest former security guard who robbed his workplace
Police arrest man for robbery on 4 year old warrant
