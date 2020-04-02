image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s food delivery services are booming

The Thaiger

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Thailand’s food delivery services are booming | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.techoffside.com
    • follow us in feedly

Whilst most businesses have been turned upside down by the disruptions caused by the Thai government’s reaction to Covid-19, along with enforced closures, at least one business is booming at this crazy time. With restaurants closed to sit-down customers, the delivery services are providing a valuable service getting food to customers stranded at home whilst applying social distancing for the safety of their drivers and hungry customers.

Food delivery services are among the few local businesses that will not only survive but thrive throughout the outbreak in Thailand. Last year Kasikorn Bank Research reported that Thailand’s food delivery business in 2019 was worth 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from the previous year. You can bet it’s growing even faster now, some reporting rises of up to 100% in the past few months.

A ban came into affect on March 26 preventing people going out and sitting down for meals at restaurants. But restaurants have been able to provide take-away services and many either have their own delivery services or use the network of delivery apps like Food Panda or Grab Food to provide ordering and delivery services.

Thailand's food delivery services are booming | News by The Thaiger

A 43 year old Grab Food driver says that he’s been doing up to 15 deliveries over a 2 hour period. He’s been doing deliveries for about a year. He noted that the demand for deliveries has surged during the recent disruption. He works mostly around Bangkok’s Pattanakarn area.

“Of course, I’m scared of catching Covid-19, but I have to make a living, so there is no choice left for me. I just wash my hands many times a day and try not to get too close to other people,” he told Bangkok Post.

35 year old Jakkrit Kamwan also works for GrabFood…

“The number of orders has doubled since the government invoked the emergency decree. I don’t think I am at high risk of contracting it because I don’t touch or talk to people when running orders.”

Last week GrabFood introduced the “contactless delivery” to ensure the hygiene and health of customers during the Covid-19 crisis. Tarin Thaniyavarn of Grab Thailand says, “Grab has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to execute any necessary measures to promote safety standards for everyone involved.”

GrabFood and its restaurant providers use these safety guidelines…

  • Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow customers’ directions via an in-app chat as to where to deliver their order.
  • Safety guidelines in food preparation and packaging.
  • Customers are advised to make payments via GrabPay to reduce the transmission risk.

29 year old Pongsatorn Chuaychart, who works for LINE MAN, said its no-contact policy helps to encourage customers who might be reluctant to use a food delivery service for fear of being infected.

“Even more, it make those carrying out the deliveries feel protected. But I’m also taking my own precautions. I plan to keep delivering as long as orders keep coming in. People still have to eat.”

Others industries that are thriving though this really difficult time are the medical industry, medical supplies, hygiene sanitary services and supplies, life and health insurance policies, food packages and digital technology. People are also spending a lot of time online searching for accurate news and information.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments

Anukul

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

BOT responds to temporary breakdowns for online payments | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Ananda

The new online payment systems, put in place to provide payments related to government stimulus packages, have suffered from temporary breakdowns in the past few days. Today users also reported problems with the Bangkok Bank’s online payment system and ATMs machines going offline.

More users are also reporting problems with the governments’ website providing financial support for informal workers during the outbreak.

Siritida Panomwon na Ayudhya, the Bank of Thailand assistant governor of payment systems policy and financial technology says the BoT is closely monitoring the situation in order to solve any problems as soon as possible.

“The server has been crashing and temporary break downs of the website (www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com) in the past few days.”

“The BoT has asked banks and other financial institutions to monitor any glitches on their online transaction systems and solve them quickly. The institutions have been urged to ensure that the problems are solved within 24 hours.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April

Anukul

Published

2 days ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April | The Thaiger

According to the Thai Hotels Association, out of the 32,564 hotels registered in Thailand, 95% will lose all revenue during April as the temporary lockdown escalates around the country. Adviser to the THA, Surapong Techaruvichit says that the number of hotel closures is growing every day as more provinces have imposed stricter lockdown policies.

“Phuket is the latest major tourism destination prohibiting people from free travel in and out of the area. Most hotels in provincial areas prefer a clear order from the authorities to close all hotels for the sake of employees, making them eligible for benefits from the Social Security Fund.”

“THA is asking members to look after the welfare of workers, such as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who can’t afford to pay rent and food, but it is hard for business operators to keep supporting employees as nobody knows how long the Covid-19 pandemic will last.”

“We strictly follow the rules by contributing 10% of salary to this fund, in which both employers and workers pay 5% equally, for example, a hotel with 550 staff will have to contribute at least 700,000 baht every month to pay for the Social Security Fund. But during this tough time when business operators have no income, and cannot continue to pay the levy to employees who are in need of it the most.”

The president of THA’s southern chapter, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn says that 87% of hotels in Phuket intend to temporarily close during April to comply with the one-month lockdown.

“There are no tourists in the province at this point and it is possible that the closure could extend beyond April if the outbreak still remains uncontrollable.”

Most of the 3,000 foreign visitors in Phuket are expected to leave before the airport is closed on April 10.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries

Anukul

Published

1 week ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries | The Thaiger
PHOTO: scb.co.th

A difficult time for restaurants as the government rolls out lockdowns across the country. So many of the restaurants and food chains are changing from sit in facilities to home delivery. They’re saying that they need to switch their financial strategy to stay afloat as the spread of Covid-19 becomes more serious in Thailand. So they’re becoming ‘virtual’ restaurants providing the same food but as a home delivery instead.

Smaller restaurants will have the option of either providing their own deliveries and reaching out to their customer base on social media, or registering with some of the App-based service providers like Grab Food and Food Panda. But these services take a whopping commission to be listed.

Otherwise their only other option is to close for now until the current situation passes. (Mr. Google is going to be your best help to find local deliveries at this time)

Nadim Xavier Salhani, CEO of Mudman, the operator of Dunkin Donuts, Au Bon Pain, Baskin-Robbins and Greyhound Cafes, says the company’s sales have already dropped 30%.

“The delivery business has not increased as expected because consumers’ behaviour has changed with the outbreak. Many are opting to cook their own food, while delivery competition is fierce. We are still paying our employees, but may have to make cuts in April. Everyone has to accept the pay cut because it is better than a layoff.”

“I want government announcements to be clear. So far the decisions are very grey and confusing. Communication is very weak. The policy has to be clear.”

Boonyong Tansakul, chief executive of Zen Corporation, the operator of food brands such as Zen, AKA, Tummour, Din’s and Khiang, says…

“The company willtoday start to provide delivery service for Khiang around the clock until April 12. The company will assign some staff to recruit new customers in residential areas such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathon, Thong Lor and On Nut, offering customers the option to buy three meals on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to increase sales opportunities.”

For the consumer there is plenty of selection and new protocols for delivery which will guarantee the safety of the delivery service as well as customers.

Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending