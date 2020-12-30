Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand – the Covid vaccine and quarantine | VIDEO
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has issued an official statement stating that, in the short to medium term, “everyone entering Thailand has to do at least a 14 day quarantine”.
“The quarantine will apply, even those people who have been vaccinated.”
The Public Health Ministry says the reason is because the vaccination process has only just begun in some countries around the world.
“There is no agreement or study on how effective the vaccine is in a real life environment.”
At this stage the World Health Organisation has not made an official statement about the situation.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.
Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.
The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say strict containment measures will bring Samut Sakhon outbreak under control
Health officials in Thailand say a number of strict containment measures being implemented in the central province of Samut Sakhon, should bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control within the coming weeks. Permanent Secretary for Health, Kiatiphum Wongrajit, says around 4,000 migrant workers located at the epicentre of the outbreak are being detained for over 10 days to ensure they do not spread the virus.
After seemingly going months with no case of local transmission, Thailand is now seeing a resurgence in Covid-19, after a 67 year old woman working at a Samut Sakhon fish market tested positive for the virus. Since then, the virus has spread to 45 other provinces in just 13 days, with active cases in the Kingdom now surpassing 2,100. Most of the cases linked to the Samut Sakhon fish market have been found in migrant workers.
Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says workers at the centre of the outbreak are being detained and categorised based on their level of immunity. He says those who have had the virus and are displaying immunity are being accommodated in a separate building and will be given certificates to confirm they are free from infection. However, their health will continue to be monitored.
Other workers who have had the virus but are not yet showing immunity will be housed in another building. Workers who did not test positive for Covid-19 will be accommodated in another zone. It’s understood that blood tests carried out on those who’ve had the virus show many have developed immunity. Opas points out that asymptomatic patients cannot transmit the virus after 8 days of infection.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry says it’s likely more cases will be reported over the coming 14 days, as a result of New Year holiday travel.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
The Public Health Ministry has named 3 Bangkok eateries thought to be linked to 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the capital. Dr Wichan Pawan from the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention says several people who have tested positive for the virus can be traced to one of the restaurants. They are Saeb E-san Karaoke in Thewet, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in Pinklao.
“22 patients in Bangkok were found to have visited one of these 3 restaurants: Saeb E-san Karaoke in the Thewet area, and E-san Krong Kaew and Nongmai Plaza, both in the Pinklao area. People who have visited any of these 3 restaurants from December 15-20 should go into self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms closely. If you feel sick, wear a face mask and go immediately to the nearest medical facility in a private vehicle. Don’t forget to inform the doctor about your recent travel history.”
Wichan says that apart from the 22 infections linked to the restaurants, other new cases in the capital consist of 2 groups. The first is a cluster of cases in areas bordering the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon, including the districts of Bang Khun Tian, Nong Khaem and Bang Khae. There are 70 infected people in this group.
“The other cluster group, 1 Thai patient and 6 Burmese nationals, has been traced to a shoe factory in Rama II area. The first patient from this cluster is a Burmese man who showed symptoms on December 17. The other patients had used the same restroom he used at the factory.”
Alte Ledertasche
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:59 am
I have to agree once with the statement from Thai authorities.
Not any sufficient studies have to undertaken regarding the effectiveness nor the side effects of any covid vaccine offered.
Trials, validation and production have been rushed. Implementation is monitored insufficient. In Germany for example 4 patients have been given 5times the normal dosis 2 days ago.
The corrupt WHO lobbied by the Pharma induatry is using the world population as guinea pigs.