Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand receives 200,000 Covavax doses donated by India, partners
Thailand’s health ministry has taken delivery of 200,000 protein-based Covid-19 vaccine doses and will distribute them to government hospitals around the country. The donated doses of the Covovax vaccine will be offered to the unvaccinated. According to a Bangkok Post report, the doses were donated by the Indian Embassy in Thailand, under an initiative by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. This is an initiative comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia.
The Indian ambassador to Thailand says the donation is part of a commitment made by Indian PM Narendra Modi to donate 500,000 doses to countries within the Indo-Pacific region. Ambassador Suchitra Durai says the doses are being distributed under the Quad vaccine partnership, both to help Indo-Pacific countries and as part of a goal of making safe and effective vaccines available globally. The Quad partnership has previously said it plans to offer 1 billion vaccine doses to the Indo-Pacific region and already donated 325,000 to Cambodia earlier this month.
The donated doses have been manufactured by Covavax in India, with the same formula as the Novavax jab. It is therefore hoped it will be accepted by people who are still unsure about newer vaccine technologies and who remain unvaccinated.
The Bangkok Post reports that health minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave a speech during which he expressed the Thai government’s gratitude for the donation. According to Anutin, the Food and Drug Administration has already approved the vaccine for those over the age of 18, while Covavax is applying to have it approved for use in people over the age of 12.
Meanwhile, Sophon Iamsirithavorn from the Department of Disease Control says his office will distribute the donated doses to major government hospitals. Officials will also collect data on the efficacy of Covavax against the virus. Sophon says the vaccine is currently only being offered to the unvaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Thailand’s Prayut urges schools to follow Covid-19 measures
Pfizer Covid-19 treatment, Paxlovid, “strongly recommended” by WHO
Blue by Alain Ducasse ranked No. 25 on list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants
Koh Phang Ngan looking beyond Full Moon parties to more sustainable tourism
Chon Buri field worker believed to have died of heat stroke
UPDATE: Autopsy indicates political activist ‘likely’ to have committed suicide
Fate of Thailand Pass decided today | GMT
Thailand receives 200,000 Covavax doses donated by India, partners
Cambodia reduces quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from 2 weeks to 1
Thailand News Today | Political activist found dead in Isan Region in Thailand
Lost cat with a 300,000 baht reward FOUND near home in Nonthaburi
Members of Thailand’s Move Forward Party banned from renewing passports
Two Ukrainian fugitives arrested in Phuket over US tax evasion scandal
Travel Guide: Where to buy a SIM card for travel in Thailand 2022
European airlines assess mask rules for flights to United States
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Crime2 days ago
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
- Crime24 hours ago
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student