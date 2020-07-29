Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis | The Thaiger

A global survey released yesterday gave Thailand top marks for its effective handling of Covid-19 and its recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The nation scored 82 on the Global Covid-19 Index, putting it on top of the global chart as an example of best practices in tackling the virus sweeping the globe. In the previous ranking published June 14, Thailand came second among 184 nations.

South Korea came in second this time, with a score of 81, followed by Latvia (80.8), Malaysia (79.4), Taiwan (78.9) and New Zealand (78.5). Australia, which topped the chart in previous months, now ranks 6th, with a recovery index of 77.2.

The GCI bases 70% of its calculation on big data and daily analysis from 184 countries, with the other 30% coming from the Global Health Security Index, an assessment of global health security in 195 countries prepared by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

As of today, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand stands at 3,298 (including 360 found in state quarantine). Of these, 128 are still being treated, and 3,111 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. 58 have died from the virus.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 16.6 million, up by 31,363 in 24 hours, with 10.2 million patients having recovered and 656,000 dying.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand