Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200 | The Thaiger

Thirty-five new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand today, a new daily record, taking the total to 212 since the virus struck in January. Thirty-five of the new cases are linked to a Bangkok boxing stadium and entertainment venues.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control said today that this was the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24 hour period. 29 of the new patients have links to previous cluster cases: 13 people hailing from Bangkok, Khon Kaen Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, and Roi Et provinces got infected from Lumpini Boxing Stadium. Four got infected from entertainment venues in the Thong Lor district of northern Bangkok. Twelve patients had close contacts with previously confirmed cases, most of them co-workers. Another group consisted of six cases, one of whom had returned from Cambodia; four were working closely with foreigners as a receptionist, waiters, and a residential juristic person. In one case, the source of infection is still being investigated.

Two of the new patients are in critical condition, bringing the number of critical cases to three. A 49 year old Thai man in Surat Thani province developed high fever and flu-like symptoms on March 8. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and kidney dysfunction. A 67 year old Belgian man in Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Neither tested positive for the coronavirus.

One patient has recovered and been discharged today. As of today 169 are under medical care, 42 have recovered and been discharged, and there has been one death from complications related to the illness. Of the 83 students who returned from Italy , 77 at Sattahip Navy base and six in hospital have tested negative but still face 14 days in quarantine.

In related developments, the first coronavirus infection in Khon Kaen was confirmed by provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul yesterday, and the Public Health Ministry today announced the names of 40 laboratories nationwide that have been certified to conduct coronavirus testing.

