Coronavirus

Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

58 mins ago

 on 

Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Bangkok Post
Thirty-five new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand today, a new daily record, taking the total to 212 since the virus struck in January. Thirty-five of the new cases are linked to a Bangkok boxing stadium and entertainment venues.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control said today that this was the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24 hour period. 29 of the new patients have links to previous cluster cases: 13 people hailing from Bangkok, Khon Kaen Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, and Roi Et provinces got infected from Lumpini Boxing Stadium. Four got infected from entertainment venues in the Thong Lor district of northern Bangkok. Twelve patients had close contacts with previously confirmed cases, most of them co-workers. Another group consisted of six cases, one of whom had returned from Cambodia; four were working closely with foreigners as a receptionist, waiters, and a residential juristic person. In one case, the source of infection is still being investigated.

Two of the new patients are in critical condition, bringing the number of critical cases to three. A 49 year old Thai man in Surat Thani province developed high fever and flu-like symptoms on March 8. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and kidney dysfunction. A 67 year old Belgian man in Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Neither tested positive for the coronavirus.

One patient has recovered and been discharged today. As of today 169 are under medical care, 42 have recovered and been discharged, and there has been one death from complications related to the illness. Of the 83 students who returned from Italy , 77 at Sattahip Navy base and six in hospital have tested negative but still face 14 days in quarantine.

In related developments, the first coronavirus infection in Khon Kaen was confirmed by provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul yesterday, and the Public Health Ministry today announced the names of 40 laboratories nationwide that have been certified to conduct coronavirus testing.

SOURCE: The Nation

Laos

Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - File photo

Laos has closed its four immigration checkpoints near Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, saying it doesn’t have enough medical personnel to screen for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the four places.

Immigration Police Office in Nakhon Panom province were informed that Laos would close its immigration checkpoint at Thakhek port from 2pm, until the Covid-19 situation is resolved. Also yesterday, provincial governor Siam Sirimongkol announced that Laos and Nakhon Phanom would collaborate to close four local checkpoints, including the Thakhek port. Laos continues to allow travelers from Thailand to pass through the Third Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge at Nakhon Phanom.

Lao officials say that a Thai coronavirus patient and friends visited the country via Nakhon Phanom on March 12.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Bangkok Post

UPDATE: Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last night gave the order to close all entertainment venues in Phuket for 14 days, effective today. All sports venues, cinemas and massages shops are to remain closed for 14 days. Phakaphong explained that the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee’s decision to close all entertainment venues followed yesterday’s Cabinet resolution. The same closure of all entertainment venues is in force in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand is taking unprecedented steps to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus , even closing schools, universities and entertainment venues including some of its raciest night spots . The government has gone so far as to postpone its traditional Thai New Year celebrations, Songkran. The measures come after the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in just three days to 177, including 32 new cases on Sunday, 33 on Monday and 30 new cases yesterday.

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, wearing a face mask, told reporters after yesterday’s cabinet meeting that there is “no complete city or country lockdown yet”.

“We’re reducing the chance of the disease spreading in high-risk places by closing them,” said Prayuth, who was wearing a face mask.

Schools and universities across the country will be closed for two weeks, beginning today. Other measures are more limited in scope.

In metropolitan Bangkok, entertainment venues, including the ubiquitous massage parlors, will close for 14 days.

Other venues, including boxing arenas, sports fields, horse racing course and cockfighting rings will be closed in the greater Bangkok area “until the situation improves.”

Cockfighting is legal and hugely popular in Thailand.

The order does not (as yet) cover seaside resorts like Pattaya and Phuket, or the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Songkran, the mid-April traditional New Year holiday, has been postponed to as-yet undetermined dates, to limit the movement of people for family visits. The festivities, which last from three days to up to a week in some provinces and involve the extensive dousing of water by revelers, had already been canceled.

Thailand has restricted tourist arrivals by suspending visa-on-arrival status and visa exemptions for 22 countries and territories. People arriving from six coronavirus hot spots now have to show medical certificates and insurance before they are allowed on flights to Thailand.

The PM said other events involving large gatherings, such as concerts and religious activities, will need the approval of provincial authorities and communicable disease experts.

SOURCE: Reuters

Coronavirus

Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31 | The Thaiger

After Malaysia announced its nationwide lock down, the Thai Fourth Army commander Lieutenant General Pornsak Poonsawat, who is also director of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command, has announced the temporary closure of the customs checkpoints in Narathiwat, along the Thai/Malaysia border.

He went to inspect the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat. After seeing that only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter the country, to help combat the spread of Covid-19, he then issued an order closing all 13 temporary checkpoints in Narathiwat, effective from 5am yesterday (Tuesday).

Lieutenant General Pornsak has ordered temporary border closures for checkpoints with Malaysia to remain closed from March 18 – 31. The border closure is a response to Malaysia’s lock down of all borders. Those who want to enter Thailand from Malaysia during the closure period can do so only at three permanent checkpoints, in Sungai Kolok, Buke Ta and Tak Bai.

Yesterday scores of Thais, who had been working in Malaysia, began returning to their homes in the southern provinces, after the Malaysian government decided to lift the drawbridge and shut its borders.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

