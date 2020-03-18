Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200
Thirty-five new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand today, a new daily record, taking the total to 212 since the virus struck in January. Thirty-five of the new cases are linked to a Bangkok boxing stadium and entertainment venues.
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control said today that this was the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24 hour period. 29 of the new patients have links to previous cluster cases: 13 people hailing from Bangkok, Khon Kaen Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, and Roi Et provinces got infected from Lumpini Boxing Stadium. Four got infected from entertainment venues in the Thong Lor district of northern Bangkok. Twelve patients had close contacts with previously confirmed cases, most of them co-workers. Another group consisted of six cases, one of whom had returned from Cambodia; four were working closely with foreigners as a receptionist, waiters, and a residential juristic person. In one case, the source of infection is still being investigated.
Two of the new patients are in critical condition, bringing the number of critical cases to three. A 49 year old Thai man in Surat Thani province developed high fever and flu-like symptoms on March 8. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and kidney dysfunction. A 67 year old Belgian man in Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Neither tested positive for the coronavirus.
One patient has recovered and been discharged today. As of today 169 are under medical care, 42 have recovered and been discharged, and there has been one death from complications related to the illness. Of the 83 students who returned from Italy , 77 at Sattahip Navy base and six in hospital have tested negative but still face 14 days in quarantine.
In related developments, the first coronavirus infection in Khon Kaen was confirmed by provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul yesterday, and the Public Health Ministry today announced the names of 40 laboratories nationwide that have been certified to conduct coronavirus testing.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Laos
Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border
Laos has closed its four immigration checkpoints near Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province, saying it doesn’t have enough medical personnel to screen for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the four places.
Immigration Police Office in Nakhon Panom province were informed that Laos would close its immigration checkpoint at Thakhek port from 2pm, until the Covid-19 situation is resolved. Also yesterday, provincial governor Siam Sirimongkol announced that Laos and Nakhon Phanom would collaborate to close four local checkpoints, including the Thakhek port. Laos continues to allow travelers from Thailand to pass through the Third Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge at Nakhon Phanom.
Lao officials say that a Thai coronavirus patient and friends visited the country via Nakhon Phanom on March 12.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues
UPDATE: Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last night gave the order to close all entertainment venues in Phuket for 14 days, effective today. All sports venues, cinemas and massages shops are to remain closed for 14 days. Phakaphong explained that the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee’s decision to close all entertainment venues followed yesterday’s Cabinet resolution. The same closure of all entertainment venues is in force in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand is taking unprecedented steps to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus , even closing schools, universities and entertainment venues including some of its raciest night spots . The government has gone so far as to postpone its traditional Thai New Year celebrations, Songkran. The measures come after the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in just three days to 177, including 32 new cases on Sunday, 33 on Monday and 30 new cases yesterday.
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, wearing a face mask, told reporters after yesterday’s cabinet meeting that there is “no complete city or country lockdown yet”.
“We’re reducing the chance of the disease spreading in high-risk places by closing them,” said Prayuth, who was wearing a face mask. “
Schools and universities across the country will be closed for two weeks, beginning today. Other measures are more limited in scope.
In metropolitan Bangkok, entertainment venues, including the ubiquitous massage parlors, will close for 14 days.
Other venues, including boxing arenas, sports fields, horse racing course and cockfighting rings will be closed in the greater Bangkok area “until the situation improves.”
Cockfighting is legal and hugely popular in Thailand.
The order does not (as yet) cover seaside resorts like Pattaya and Phuket, or the northern city of Chiang Mai.
Songkran, the mid-April traditional New Year holiday, has been postponed to as-yet undetermined dates, to limit the movement of people for family visits. The festivities, which last from three days to up to a week in some provinces and involve the extensive dousing of water by revelers, had already been canceled.
Thailand has restricted tourist arrivals by suspending visa-on-arrival status and visa exemptions for 22 countries and territories. People arriving from six coronavirus hot spots now have to show medical certificates and insurance before they are allowed on flights to Thailand.
The PM said other events involving large gatherings, such as concerts and religious activities, will need the approval of provincial authorities and communicable disease experts.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31
After Malaysia announced its nationwide lock down, the Thai Fourth Army commander Lieutenant General Pornsak Poonsawat, who is also director of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command, has announced the temporary closure of the customs checkpoints in Narathiwat, along the Thai/Malaysia border.
He went to inspect the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat. After seeing that only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter the country, to help combat the spread of Covid-19, he then issued an order closing all 13 temporary checkpoints in Narathiwat, effective from 5am yesterday (Tuesday).
Lieutenant General Pornsak has ordered temporary border closures for checkpoints with Malaysia to remain closed from March 18 – 31. The border closure is a response to Malaysia’s lock down of all borders. Those who want to enter Thailand from Malaysia during the closure period can do so only at three permanent checkpoints, in Sungai Kolok, Buke Ta and Tak Bai.
Yesterday scores of Thais, who had been working in Malaysia, began returning to their homes in the southern provinces, after the Malaysian government decided to lift the drawbridge and shut its borders.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border
Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South
Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200
UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues
Narathiwat/Malaysia border checkpoints closed March 18-31
Summer storm batters Prachin Buri
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht
Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach
China expels American journalists in tit-for-tat response
3 insurgents killed in shootout
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market
Top 10 things you should know about Covid-19 coronavirus
Covid-19 UPDATE: Europe and US cases soar, China reports 0 new cases today.
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
- Cancellations4 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
- Business2 days ago
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
- Coronavirus3 days ago
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
- Cancellations3 days ago
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
- Coronavirus3 days ago
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19