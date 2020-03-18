Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while weakened southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Meanwhile, easterly winds are blowing across the Gulf to the South.

In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions prevail while fewer thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South.People in upper Thailand are advised to stay safe due to the severe weather. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is below:

Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers; lows of 20-26°C and highs of 37-40.

Northeastern region: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 23-26°C and highs of 35-39.

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-40.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 32-36 degree Celsius; waves a meter high, higher offshore.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36 degrees ,; waves 1-2 meters high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 35-37; waves a meter high, more than a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37.

SOURCE: The Nation