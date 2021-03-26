Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally | Thaiger

Protests
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tavichai, says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. Piya adds that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
“Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summoned to acknowledge charges.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House Committee on law, justice and human rights, is calling for action to be taken against those who gave speeches and spoke offensively about the monarchy, as well as against a TV station that broadcast the speeches without censoring the content.
On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital, calling for Thailand’s lèse majesté law to be abolished, for those charged under the law and with other offences to be released, and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
One prominent leader from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is urging more people to join the fight. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is currently being held at the Central Women’s prison. Her older sister posted a message to Panusaya’s Facebook page on her behalf, in which the activist acknowledges protester numbers are dwindling and calls for more support.
“The situation now isn’t good at all as we have been put in jail. More of our friends might be detained in prison if they are denied bail. If everyone isn’t coming out on the streets no matter whether it is fear or complacency that deters you, it could be someone close to you who will walk into prison (as a detained suspect) next time. Democracy will have to continue now and forever, although the people (protesters) may be gone (during this fight). If you miss us and want us to walk free from prison and don’t want anyone else to come in again, ask your parents and families to join hands and fight for us.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Environment
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
The city of Bangkok will go dark for an hour on Saturday, joining thousands of cities across the globe for Earth Hour, an annual initiative where lights are turned off to raise awareness about protecting the planet. The deputy governor of Bangkok, Sopon Pisuttiwong, says lights be off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, joining 7,000 other cities in darkness.
Just an hour with the lights off can save the city millions of baht. During last year’s “lights-off hour,” the city’s electricity consumption was reduced by 2,483 megawatts. It ultimately saved 10.15 million baht in potential electricity costs.
126 places in Bangkok will turn off the lights, including the Emerald Buddha Temple, Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Sao Ching Cha, Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Saket. Many building owners have also said they will flip the switch for Earth Hour.
People are asked to turn off any unnecessary lights during the Earth Hour. Those who are encouraged to make a social media post using the hashtags #Connect2Earth, #SpeakUpForNature and #BangkokSustainability.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has participated in Earth Hour since 2008. Since then, the city has said its carbon footprint has been reduced by 12,227 tonnes and the city has saved a total of 80.87 million baht in electricity costs.
In a recent news release, the executive director for Business for Nature, Eva Zabey, said this year’s Earth Hour comes at a “critical” time.
“Leading companies recognize they need to act now to both cut greenhouse gas emissions and reverse nature loss by 2030.
Earth Hour is taking place during a critical year, when world leaders are due to agree an ambitious global agreement on nature. Let us use this symbolic moment to think about how we work together – across society, business and government – to change our course towards a nature-positive, net-zero and equitable future.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Protests
Protesters call for PM’s resignation, release of activists, abolition of lèse majesté law
Protesters gathered at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok last night, calling for the release of fellow activists and the resignation of the Thai PM. The anti-government activists assembled yesterday from around 5pm and listened to speakers blasting the PM and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. The protesters are calling for the law to be abolished, for those charged under the law to be released, and for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
Yingcheep Atchanont from the non-profit organisation iLaw, addressed the crowd, telling them that abolishing the lèse majesté law, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, is a priority for Thai people. According to a Thai PBS World report, he says the existence of the law only serves to frustrate public prosecutors and the police.
According to Yingcheep, the lèse majesté law “doesn’t reflect Thai identity or Thai culture”, due to changes the 1976 junta that increased the penalties for anyone convicted under section 112. He claims police and prosecutors are reluctant to release anyone charged under the law, even though they know all suspects must be treated as innocent until proven guilty.
In his address to the crowd, Yingcheep said he hoped at least 1 judge would be brave enough to grant bail to those detained under the lèse majesté law. He then made a rallying cry for the abolition of section 112, which was echoed by the crowd chanting, “Abolish 112”.
Fellow activist Attapon Buapat, aka, “Khru Yai”, also addressed the crowd, reciting a long list of mistakes allegedly made by the PM since he seized power in the 2014 military coup. This was greeted with cries of, “down with dictatorship, long live the people”, as the crowd held their hands in the air in the symbolic 3-finger salute.
Meanwhile, the former Thai ambassador to Mozambique, Rat Chaleechan, was also in attendance at the rally and expressed surprise at how many people were there, given that people were given very short notice of the location for the gathering.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
North expansion project at Suvarnabhumi will go ahead – Transport Minister
The Transport Minister says expansion plans at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will go ahead and will include the contentious North expansion project. Saksayam Chidchob’s announcement appears to disregard a recommendation from the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who have previously stated that any expansion should be in line with a proposal from the National Economic and Social Development Council. That proposal suggested the North expansion project should only go ahead once the East, West, and South expansion schemes are finished. Opponents of the North project say it will do little to relieve congestion at the airport and have been campaigning for a new southern terminal instead.
Saksayam says the expansion projects, when coupled with the Satellite 1 passenger terminal, expected to be completed next year, will increase the airport’s annual handling capacity to 120 million passengers. The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle 15 million passengers a year, while each of the 3 expansion schemes will accommodate 20 million each, taking total airport capacity to 120 million. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suvarnabhumi’s annual capacity of 45 million was regularly exceeded.
The minister says the airport’s operator is waiting for the input of international aviation bodies such as the International Air Transport Association and the International Civil Aviation Organisation. It will then forward all information to the National Economic and Social Development Council, who will determine which expansion projects will go ahead.
“The cabinet didn’t instruct the ministry to follow the NACC’s recommendation and the ministry explained its plan of becoming the aviation gateway and servicing 200 million passengers per year. The AoT was ready to invest in the 3 expansion schemes as well as the North Expansion.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Huge anti-government protest in Bangkok, monks behaving badly | March 25
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
Thai rocker to finish prison sentence after losing appeal
97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported – Covid-19 Update
Foreigners seeking 60 day tourist visa extensions crowd Phuket Immigration
Phuket’s upcoming reopening aims to help residents avoid poverty
AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
Tour bus operators in Phuket call for government help after a year of no work
Illegal gambling den owner in Pattaya arrested again in murder for hire scheme
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Crime4 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime3 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Crime17 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Thailand2 days ago
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
Slugger
Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:26 am
Read as:’We’re a lost cause. Give us a reason to still exist.’