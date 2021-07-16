Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, does not have Covid-19 and returns to work at Government House today. The PM had been self-isolating for 14 days after coming into contact with Veerasak Pisanuwong from the Surin Chamber of Commerce, while visiting Phuket for the island’s sandbox re-opening on July 1. Veerasak subsequently tested positive for the virus. The Bangkok Post reports that, following a third negative test, the PM has decided to return to the workplace. It’s understood that his close aides and security team have also tested negative.

The PM’s first job today will be attending a briefing from the operations centre of the government’s Covid-19 task force, before joining a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration by video conference. Today, Thailand has reported another 9,692 new infections and 67 deaths. 615 of the new cases are from Thai prisons. The country has also been removed from the European Union’s “green list” of countries from which travellers can arrive freely during the pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

