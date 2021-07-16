Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai police have found the body of a college student who had been missing for 2 days. Rescue workers discovered the body in Doi Suthep Pui National team.

Rescue workers say Nong Boss was hiking in the forest prior to going missing. Rescue workers, however, were not alone in their search efforts. More than 100 people had joined in on the search that lasted over 2 days.

Nong Boss’s mother had travelled to the area previously. She prayed and performed a small ceremony for the safe return of Nong. As it happens, 30 minutes after her prayers, she received an answer when Nong’s body was recovered 500 metres from her.

An unnamed friend of Nong says they had both recently gone to play in a waterfall around 8 pm. However, their water-based play was cut short when the friends realised someone was filming them.

The stalwart friend went in pursuit of the mystery filmmakers. After the friend returned from his search, he was unable to see Nong. The friend presumed Nong had left for the city, so he left as well. But, once he got back to town it dawned on him Nong was missing. When this epiphany occurred is unknown. It was also not reported if either friend had a mobile phone on them.

Police say there is no indication of foul play in Nong Boss’s death, but they still plan to investigate the matter.

It’s not stated what Nong’s Boss cause of death was. Thai media reports, cryptically, that the unnamed friend tested positive for methamphetamines.

Park officials warn the public to be wary of “dangers” and caution people of the risk of visiting the mountains. They did not elaborate on what dangers, but it was also reported that a crocodile was found in a different Chiang Mai forest.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

