Thai health official dies a week after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine

A Thai health official died a week after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The woman, who worked for Public Health Ministry’s administration division, suffered from heart failure and was admitted to the Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi, a suburb outside of Bangkok.

The woman died 7 days after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine, according to deputy permanent secretary for health Sura Wisetsak. Reports do not say which Covid-19 vaccine the woman was injected with or if it was her first or second dose. Sura notes that the woman was also taking weight loss pills and the cause of death is still under investigation.

There is no implication that the vaccine is, in any way, responsible for her death.

The topic of the woman’s death was listed on the agenda for a committee meeting focused on the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Bangkok Post.

The Bangkok Post says that, according to data from government briefings, the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, known as CoronaVac, is primarily being used in Thailand at the moment. The Thai-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will not be available for public use until next month.

