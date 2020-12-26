Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event
A “big bike” party on Koh Lanta, in the southern province of Krabi, has resulted in a cluster of Covid-19 infections, according to officials from the Department of Disease Control. The DDC says there are currently around 10 confirmed cases and 129 people considered “at risk”.
The outbreak is linked to a patient who travelled to Koh Lanta from the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon on December 9. He made the journey, accompanied by 2 friends, to attend the “Multistrada Thailand Meeting of Ducati Bikers” on the island on December 11. While there, he came into contact with 133 people, of whom 129 are considered “high risk” and 4 are believed to be “low risk”. Officials have already tracked all of those affected, due to the hotel having registered the details of each person attending the event.
Including the original patient, 10 cases of the virus have now been confirmed. 4 are in Krabi, 1 of whom was at the big bike event and subsequently passed the virus to his wife, daughter, and another family member. Another person infected at the event has transmitted the infection to his 2 sons in Phuket. A further 2 people have been confirmed infected in the southern province of Songkhla, due to another infected biker passing the virus to his sister.
Meanwhile, DDC officials are urging local authorities in each province to check for residents who may have attended the Koh Lanta event and inadvertently spread the virus.
South Korea confirms Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, 28 others awaiting results
South Korean officials have announced a Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, with a further 28 waiting for test results. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the development, with spokesman Tanee Sangrat saying the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has been in touch with the affected workers and is ready to help if needed.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first case was detected in a Thai worker employed at a food business. It’s understood the worker visited a restaurant frequented by other Thai workers in the city of Cheonan, about 80 kilometres outside Seoul. That person reportedly came into contact with 90 other Thai nationals, all of whom have been tested. 32 are infected, including the original patient, with a further 28 waiting for their results.
Tanee says the authorities in South Korea are offering Covid-19 tests to all migrant workers from Thailand and is calling on all Thais in the country, including undocumented migrants, to get tested. A Facebook page called Thaikuk News, which is followed by the Thai population in South Korea says officials are offering to test illegal Thai workers without revealing their status, in the hope it will encourage everyone to come forward for health screening.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says it’s in touch with the embassy in Seoul and ready to assist Thais living and working in the country.
CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”
The spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, yesterday stated that, if the “situation spiralled out of control”, there would be a “nationwide lockdown by March”. The Christmas Day warning followed a week of tracking and tracing from an outbreak that centred on the Mahachai seafood market in Samut Sakhon, specifically, and Burmese migrant workers in the fishing and seafood trade, more generally.
The spokesperson said the the lockdown would only be necessary “if there was not “proper cooperation from the people”.
In other Covid-related news from yesterday, 6 government officials, who initially tested positive in ‘rapid’ tests were later found to be false positives. The King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital had conducted 350 tests for ‘at-risk’ staff with the rapid tests.
Thailand is still under an Emergency Decree, which has been extended numerous times, which allows the government’s appointed CCSA to make quick decisions related to any Covid outbreaks in the country and circumvent the parliamentary procedures. The government is looking to abandon the emergency decree and update its Disease Control laws instead.
Bangkok reported 6 new cases yesterday, taking the capital’s total to 40, related to the latest cluster. Nationally there has been 1,443 infections reported in the past week, more than 1,200 of them migrant workers. 6 Thais and 3 foreigners who have recently entered the country, also tested positive in quarantine and were reported in yesterday’s figures.
Patients linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster have been found in 31 provinces… Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Petchabun, Suphanburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Ayutthaya, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Samut Songkhram, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Loei and Ubon Ratchathani.
The total number of cases in Thailand, since February this year, has now reached 5,910 with 4,137 now fully recovered.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority closed down the city’s public schools on Thursday, and yesterday all public and private schools, nurseries were ordered to close temporarily in Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, were also closed. The province has also closed entertainment venues from midnight-5am with a ban on live music and serving of food after 10pm. The province has also banned all migrant workers from entering the province. The precautionary measures are in place until January 6.
In Songkhla, the Prince of Songkla University’s Hat Yai campus has cancelled face-to-face lessons following a positive test from a lecturer. At the Prince of Songkla University’s campus in Phuket all Food Panda and Grab Food deliveries are banned from entering the campus.
Around the country some schools have also closed, as a precaution, after single cases were identified within their school community. A single case of a parent in Phuket ended up causing the closure of 16 of the island’s schools on Wednesday this week.
GRAPHIC: Nation Thailand
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
Thailand’s CCSA has reported 81 new Covid-19 infection – 37 are local Thais, 35 are migrant workers and 9 that were detected in quarantine after arriving from outside the country. The total in Thailand is now 5,910, 1,613 new infections detected in the past 7 days. The 9 quarantined arrival cases are from the US, Russia, Switzerland, Germany, Myanmar and the UAE. 4,130 people have fully had recovered, 21 have been discharged in the past 24 hour reporting period, and 1,713 patients remain in hospital.
26 of the 37 local infection cases are linked to the Covid-19 cluster in Samut Sakhon province, primarily relating to Burmese migrant workers working in the country’s seafood and shrimp industry and markets. 11 more cases remain under investigation.
Yesterday the CCSA announced there will be no national lockdown but the government has set up a colour coding for provinces, separating them in high risk, medium risk, low risk and no risk…
Red (high risk for Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon
Orange (medium risk for Covid-19)
Bangkok, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom
Yellow (low risk for Covid-19)
Saraburi, Samut Prakan, Suphan Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Chachoengsao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong
Provinces that have zero Covid-19 infections at the moment are classified as green.
The other local infections included street vendors, public servants, seafood transport workers and bank staff.
“Most were of working age and showed symptoms of the disease”.
The Covid-19 outbreak that was first detected at the Mahachai Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, has now spread to 31 provinces. Thailand has 73 provinces, including Bangkok.
So far, 8,810 people have been tested in Samut Sakhon. About 15% have tested positive. The plan remains to test a total of 10,300 people considered at ‘high risk’ in the current outbreak. Provincial officials have locked down the province, placed a curfew on residents and sealed off access to and from the migrant worker camps.
500 of the tested people have been admitted to hospital… “there are a few cases of serious illness and others showing mild symptoms. The others were quarantined only.”
