Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Songkhla beach party sees 61 arrested violating Covid-19 rules
A reckless birthday beach party in Songkhla in violation of several Covid-19 restrictions resulted in 61 arrests, half of which were underage. Songkhla is a dark red zone, where any gathering with alcohol is prohibited and non-alcoholic gatherings are limited to a maximum of 5 people.
Last night on Wang Nao Beach in Nath Thap sub-district of Songkhla, 61 people completely disregarded the rules and met on the beach, apparently to celebrate a birthday. The group was made up of mostly teenagers and young adults who were seen drinking alcohol, partying and mingling on the beach. Many were reported to be socialising without any masks or social distancing for Covid-19 safety when the Khuan Meed Police arrived.
Many people have been caught – and countless more have not been caught no doubt – secretly gathering for parties and events, but this group did not seem worried about keeping their violations hidden. Music was blaring from parked cars nearby as people partied and drank openly on the beach.
The governor of Songkhla confirmed the beach party events and said that the merrymakers were not only violating the national emergency decree for Covid-19 but were also breaking the rules of Songkhla Provincial Communicable Disease Committee orders and may face prosecution on both counts. Emergency decree violations can carry up to 2 years in prison and fines of up to 40,000 baht.
The adults in the group were transferred to Na Thawi Provincial Court to face charges for their Covid-19 restriction violations. The governor hinted his anger at the beach party putting the whole Songkhla community at risk and warned they may receive the maximum penalties for their crimes.
Those who were underage will instead face sentencing at Songkhla province’s Juvenile and Family Court. They will face similar charges and punishment for violating Communicable Disease orders and the emergency decree. The 30 partygoers that are under 18 may also face additional charges for underage drinking.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Songkhla beach party sees 61 arrested violating Covid-19 rules
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Moderna effectiveness drops just 1% in 6 months
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponizing Covid-19
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
Child pornography group run by Suphan Buri couple busted
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia3 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok3 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Business4 days ago
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue