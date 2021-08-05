Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Songkhla beach party sees 61 arrested violating Covid-19 rules

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Worst. Field trip. Ever. (via Pattaya News)

A reckless birthday beach party in Songkhla in violation of several Covid-19 restrictions resulted in 61 arrests, half of which were underage. Songkhla is a dark red zone, where any gathering with alcohol is prohibited and non-alcoholic gatherings are limited to a maximum of 5 people.

Last night on Wang Nao Beach in Nath Thap sub-district of Songkhla, 61 people completely disregarded the rules and met on the beach, apparently to celebrate a birthday. The group was made up of mostly teenagers and young adults who were seen drinking alcohol, partying and mingling on the beach. Many were reported to be socialising without any masks or social distancing for Covid-19 safety when the Khuan Meed Police arrived.

Many people have been caught – and countless more have not been caught no doubt – secretly gathering for parties and events, but this group did not seem worried about keeping their violations hidden. Music was blaring from parked cars nearby as people partied and drank openly on the beach.

The governor of Songkhla confirmed the beach party events and said that the merrymakers were not only violating the national emergency decree for Covid-19 but were also breaking the rules of Songkhla Provincial Communicable Disease Committee orders and may face prosecution on both counts. Emergency decree violations can carry up to 2 years in prison and fines of up to 40,000 baht.

The adults in the group were transferred to Na Thawi Provincial Court to face charges for their Covid-19 restriction violations. The governor hinted his anger at the beach party putting the whole Songkhla community at risk and warned they may receive the maximum penalties for their crimes.

Those who were underage will instead face sentencing at Songkhla province’s Juvenile and Family Court. They will face similar charges and punishment for violating Communicable Disease orders and the emergency decree. The 30 partygoers that are under 18 may also face additional charges for underage drinking.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

