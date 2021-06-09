Coronavirus (Covid-19)
So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
With mass vaccination finally underway, one demographic hangs in an uncertain balance for vaccines more than any other: Thailand’s 3 million expats. After months of back and forth with foreigners being told they will get vaccines, then they wouldn’t, then they’d have to pay, then they’d have to wait until after all Thais, and finally that all expats would be vaccinated alongside Thais as a part of the vaccine rollout.
And now confusion still swirls around how exactly foreigners are able to get a Covid-19 vaccine. While countless government officials have claimed that expats can get their jabs now, the actual steps they need to take are very unclear. A government spokesman has even now told foreigners to just hang on and await further instructions.
Foreigners are being told they can get a vaccine, but they can’t just show up to vaccine centres, they need to check the details and arrangements before going to any site, as plans are procedures are different for foreigners in different locations.
Starting June 7, older expats over 60 or having one of the 7 chronic diseases that are deemed high-risk for Covid-19 infections can register online for vaccines. Foreigners must provide a social security number connected to a passport or work permit. The US Embassy has suggested that Americans contact whatever local hospital has medical records for them.
Problems have been reported, with 2 senior expats of 40 years reported being given an appointment for their vaccines on January 1, 1970. Others have reported additional problems in registering to get a vaccine and suspect the system is overwhelmed.
The director-general of the Disease Control Department stated that Thailand’s goal is to give 100 million vaccines to 50 million people, about 70% of Thailand’s 67 million Thais and 3 million expats. Staff from international organisations in Thailand and diplomats were instructed to register last week and got first priority, with vaccines already being administered in Bangkok at Vimut Hospital and MedPark Hospital.
Provinces are launching their own individual vaccine systems, and for expats in tourist destinations like Koh Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin, there are often entirely different systems for foreigners to register for vaccines. Businesses can make vaccine appointments with the Social Security Office for any foreign staff. The priority and schedule for vaccines are also determined by each province.
Vaccination for foreigners is still confusing and widely varied in different provinces, but nationwide, vaccination centres are administering Sinovac and AstraZeneca jabs, with most centres offering one of the other, not a choice. Both vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation.
The Private Hospital Association has plans to import Moderna vaccines, but it will not be available until around October most likely. The price for full vaccination had been originally estimated at 3,000 baht but has been revised to 3,800 baht including 2 vaccines, side effect insurance, and service fees.
A few resources for vaccine appointments mentioned in this article:
Diplomats – ThailandIntervac.com/diplomats
Foreigners over 60 or with a medical condition – ThailandIntervac.com
Chiang Mai – wallofcm.chiangmaihealth.go.th
Phuket – xn--12cmj6ba0a7b3g4a6fud5d2a.com
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Around 900,000 doses administered since yesterday’s launch of the mass vaccination campaign
Around 900,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since Thailand launched its mass immunisation campaign yesterday… making steps closer toward the goal of 96 million doses administered in the next 200 days.
The Thai government first started rolling out vaccines for those in priority areas and those at a high risk of infection on February 28. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul the first in the country to receive China’s Sinovac vaccine. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha later received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Since February 28, around 5.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. So far, Thailand has been using the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines in its national campaign, but it working on acquiring more doses from other brands. The majority of the doses administered so far have been the Sinovac vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally by Siam Bioscience was recently approved for use.
428,459 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday and another 472,128 doses were administered today, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun. He says the number of vaccine doses administered in the past 2 days is a good indication that Thailand will likely hit its target.
The World Health Organisation Thailand said there are now 993 vaccination centres in Thailand with the largest in Bangkok. The Bangsue Central Vaccination Centre is set to provide 10,000 inoculations each day.
The WHO representative to Thailand, Daniel A. Kertesz says “Thailand took a big step in its fight against COVID-19.”
“Vaccines against COVID-19 work – they have saved thousands of lives around the world and they will do the same in Thailand. All adults in Thailand should get vaccinated as soon as they can.”
Foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination campaign and the health minister says “Everyone living in Thailand who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated – free of charge.”
In the current phase of vaccinations, registration is open to foreigners who are 60 years old or above, or who have pre-existing health conditions. Expats in Bangkok and Chon Buri can register at the website thailandintervac.com. Those in other provinces can register at a local hospital where their medical records are on file.
After being injected with the vaccine, patients must wait for 30 minutes to monitor side effects before leaving the vaccination centre. Natapanu says that a healthcare worker will make a phone calls to follow up with patients 7 and 14 days after inoculation. He says health care workers are looking out for any adverse events that follow the immunisation.
With some reports of people dying sometime after being injected with the vaccine, Natapanu says there are coincidental events with people who have underlying health conditions such as heart disease. Medical examiners have a standard autopsy process and are working to distinguish between adverse events and coincidental events after receiving a vaccine.
Of 28 cases where people died after receiving the vaccine, 12 deaths are not directly related to the vaccine and the other 16 cases are still under investigation, according to the Department of Disease Control.
SOURCES: World Health Organisation Thailand | CCSA | Nation Thailand
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Health officials are investigating the death of a 46 year old woman in Bangkok who died after she was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The woman was injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday and died just after midnight today.
The woman was inoculated yesterday at the Thai Business Administration Technological College, her niece told police. When she got home, she started to get a headache and at took 2 paracetamol pills at 6pm to treat ease the symptoms. She took 2 more pills at 10pm, but went into spasms around 15 minutes after. At some point, the family called for an ambulance, but the woman was dead when medics arrived around 12:20am today.
Medical examiners at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital will be doing an autopsy on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death. Reports do not say if the woman had any pre-existing health conditions.
In Phuket last month, a 43 year old man died the day after receiving his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. While health officials say the man had underlying conditions and died of a heart attack, the man’s wife claimed the death was due to the vaccine.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Although the daily Covid count remains high, with 2,680 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the number of active cases have decreased.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English, says that today more recoveries were reported than new cases, with the number of active cases starting to go in a downward trend. The latest wave peaked last week at more than 50,000 active cases. Today, the CCSA reported 47,644 active cases and 4,253 recoveries.
Bangkok remains the Covid-19 hotspot with 1,096 infections reported today. In surrounding provinces, 491 cases were reported today in Samut Prakan, 42 in Samut Sakhon, and 132 in Nonthaburi.
280 of the new cases were detected in Thai prisons. Hundreds of cases among inmates at overcrowded prisons have been reported nearly everyday. Natapanu says the number of cases at prisons is getting smaller. So far, around 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest wave of infections over the past few months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 185,228 Covid-19 cases with 156,365 of those cases reported in the recent wave which started on April 1. A total of 1,332 people infected with Covid-19 in Thailand have died.
