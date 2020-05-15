Singapore nurse leads Covid-19 patients in dance routine – VIDEO | The Thaiger

A video posted online shows a Singaporean nurse at a Covid-19 isolation facility leading a group of patients in a morning dance routine. The patients are all migrant labourers now recovering after being treated for the virus. Singapore experienced an unexpected second wave of infections when over 20,000 migrant workers, all living in close proximity, caught the virus, with hundreds of new cases still being detected every day.

Coconuts reports that the dancing nurse is one of a team of healthcare workers at a Singapore Expo isolation facility that has housed Covid-19 patients since early April. While the number of patients at the facility is not known, it can accommodate up to 950 in 10 separate halls.

Now the nurse is attempting to brighten up mornings for those recovering from the virus, leading them in a dance routine as a team of laughing healthcare workers follow her lead from behind.

Dance the virus away! 🕺🏾 Dance the virus away! 🕺🏾 No matter what the naysayers say about Singapore's handling of our migrant workers, our migrant workers are really well taken care of physically and mentally! 🙂 Posted by Everyday SG on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

In total, Singapore is treating 19,479 patients across a number of similar locations. To date, the city state has had 26,098 cases of the virus, with 21 deaths. At least 23,008 patients came from migrant worker dormitories.

SOURCE: Coconuts