Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Former, and currently fugitive, PM Thaksin Shinawatra says he believes the lock-down introduced in Thailand to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus was not the way to go. He maintains current restrictions are hurting the economy and their introduction was a mistake.
Nation Thailand reports that Thaksin was speaking to BBC Thai when he criticised the measures put in place by the current administration. He says he’s been listening to the thoughts of various experts, both medical and academic, and claims many countries don’t understand the virus.
Citing his experience in managing both the SARS and bird flu outbreaks while he was PM from 2003 to 2005, he says the country’s economy should not face such a significant threat as a result of restrictive lock-down policies.
He praised the Pheu Thai party for sending aid to poverty-stricken people in the north-east of the country. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, Thaksin shipped stocks of hand sanitiser to the same region, which is home to his most ardent supporters. He also says that he approves of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the now defunct Future Forward party, who has donated medical supplies to various hospitals around the country.
Despite his comments, he maintains he doesn’t want to get involved in Thai politics, saying he is simply concerned for the Thai citizens currently suffering financial hardship.
Thaksin has been living in exile since being ousted by a military coup in 2006. In 2008, following a trial “in absentia”, the ruling junta found him guilty of corruption and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment. The military did much the same by staging another coup when Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra was removed from office then tried on charges of corruption in a rice-pledging scheme. Yingluck vanished days before the sentence was handed down and also now lives overseas as fugitive.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, all imported, no new deaths (May 15)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 7 new case of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing. The new cases bring the national total to 3,025 since the beginning of the outbreak. Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA, says the new infections are all among travellers/returnees from Pakistan, 6 men and a woman, aged 17-31. All are now in state quarantine
No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 56. On Wednesday Thailand reported no new daily cases for the first time since March.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Bangkok Post
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
Coronavirus survivors should wait a month before they get ‘intimate’. At least that’s what one Thai medical expert is saying. No sex for 30 days. For some, that may be worse than 14 days of quarantine.
“Semen of recovering might carry the virus”, according to Veerawat Manosutthi, senior medical expert at the Disease Control Department, told Khaosod English. The claim is found in a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association, or JAMA.
The study examined the semen of 38 men that had the coronavirus at a China hospital. 23 of the patients were recovering. Only 2 of them had the virus in their semen.
Due to the small sample size, researchers say there’s more study needed, but the fact that the virus was found in the semen of 2 recovering patients was considered noteworthy and in need of additional investigation.
The study goes on to say that more research should be done about the sexual transmission of the virus as well as how long the virus remains in the saliva of recovering patients. Mansutthi warns that survivors should even hold off on kissing as the virus could be transmitted through the mouth.
For those coronavirus survivors who can’t refrain themselves from having sex, Mansutthi says to at least wear a condom.
SOURCES:Khaosod | JAMA Network
Government confirms 14.5 million Thais qualify for 5,000 baht state aid
The director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry says 14.5 million Thai citizens now qualify for the government’s 5,000 baht subsidy, having passed the relevant screening criteria.
Thai PBS World reports that Lawan Saengsanit says this number includes 4.4 million people who succeeded at a preliminary round of screening and have already received their first payment. A further 5.3 million people became eligible after providing more information on their employment, in addition to 4.7 million citizens who filed appeals after initially being disqualified.
The deadline for any further appeals is tomorrow, with Mr Lawan adding that anyone who is yet to receive their money can file complaints with the banks involved, which include the Government Savings Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, from Monday until May 28.
At the end of March, online registration for the subsidy crashed when an estimated 14 million people tried to register.
This was followed by an announcement from the PM in April that the government could only afford to pay the subsidy for one month, followed almost immediately by an apology and clarification that the government was doing its best to make payments over a 3 month period.
14.2 million Thais should receive their 5,000 baht this week, with payments to a further 300,000 recipients expected in due course. It’s only taken 6 weeks to sort out.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
