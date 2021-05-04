SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand
Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.
The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.
The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.
HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.
The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.
Chalong, Phuket hospital closes as staff quarantine after seeing Covid patient
Chalong Hospital in Phuket is closing after seeing an outpatient test positive for Covid-19. The hospital is now undergoing disinfection while its staff has been ordered to undergo quarantine. The 74 year old patient visited the hospital last Wednesday for dizziness and was sent home. 2
days later the woman returned with complaints of dizziness again and diarrhea. The next day, last Saturday, the woman developed a fever, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties prompting doctors to test her for Covid-19 and move her to an isolated room.
Chalong Hospital Director, Suchart Nichawanna says late last night, the results came in as positive for the virus. Suchart announced the “temporary suspension of services” today, posting the announcement online just before 1:30pm.
“As a result of the incident, many medical personnel at Chalong Hospital were at high risk exposure. Patients admitted to the hospital, doctors, nurses and hospital personnel have been quarantined and tested for Covid-19. Therefore, it is necessary for Chalong Hospital to temporarily suspend services to all patients.”
Meanwhile, Thailand today has reported 2,014 new cases with 31 people having died over the past 24 hours from Covid-related illnesses. The daily death toll is now the highest yet since the pandemic began. Yesterday, the death toll for a single day was 21.
New infections announced since April 25…
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014
Recently, the Thai government has redesigned its colour coding for provinces based on the new wave of Covid that hit in early April. Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan are all now considered dark red provinces. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.
Chachoengsao villagers say homeless man’s mysterious death could be from Covid
Chachoengsao province villagers suspect a homeless man’s death may be due to Covid-19. Chachoengsao is just to the east of Bangkok. The man died under a pavilion by the road with relatives saying he chose to be homeless. They also say he had existing health problems but was not high-risk and hadn’t been in contact with anyone infected. But somehow, the community has concluded that he had the virus.
The Bang Pakong Police Station received a notification on May 2 that a man was dead at a road intersection. The police captain says they found 58 year old Lotok’s body. They say he was quite thin and was about 160 centimetres tall. The man was by a mosquito net and had other daily use items including a wheelchair. They say he was using the pavilion he was under as a home.
54 year old Jakpan and 56 year old Thawee, Lotok’s relatives, say he had diabetes and high blood pressure. But they say he has no history of visiting Covid high risk areas. They say he couldn’t walk and would always stayed around the pavilion. Relatives usually helped take care of him but he always refused staying in a house and would always come back to the pavilion or spend time at a local temple.
In Chachoengsao, there have been 343 infections of Covid with 2 deaths in total. Where Lotok was found, in the Homsil sub-district, there have not been any reported cases of Covid during the third wave. The numbers are related to the third wave of Covid that swept the country stemming from entertainment businesses.
It is not known whether an autopsy or tests will be performed to determine if he had Covid-19 or the cause of his death in general. Police have appeared to not be releasing any more information to the media surrounding his death. But, if that information is released, we will update the story.
Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Thai authorities are setting up a centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19. The Department of Special Investigation says such misguidances could hamper the government’s efforts in containing the current pandemic.
The task force to combat so-called “false information” started last Saturday and is headed by deputy director-general Supat Thamthanarak. The move falls in line with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin’s policy in supporting the investigations being conducted under the DSI law.
Supat says fake news has been circulating throughout the Covid pandemic, with such misleading information ranging from the promotion of herbs as a virus cure to certain drug recommendations by so-called senior doctors.
The anti-fake news centre says it will investigate attempts to spread such news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation, focusing on online and social media platforms. The task force will be required to submit reports to the Justice Ministry and others overseeing it.
Back in February, however, Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.
Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.
Even earlier this year, COFACT Thailand published a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating Covid-19, that was circulating among Thai netizens at that time:
- All Thais must enter lockdown
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus (something most Thais would NEVER do)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
