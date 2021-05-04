Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand

Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.

The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.

The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.

HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.

The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.

