Senior Thai doctor says Covid-19 could lead to long term side effects

A Covid-19 infection could cause long-term side effects in people after they have recovered, including fatigue and cognitive impairment, according to a top doctor at the Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine. The doctor, Thira Woratanarat, analysed over 80 research works of Covid survivors.

These long-term side effects, known as “long Covid,” can even impact people who are not were never hospitalised for Covid. Adults are three times more likely to develop these long-term side effects than children, and women are three times more likely to develop them than men. One-third of people with long Covid need monitoring of their symptoms for six months, while another one third need more than six months.

Thira noted some research findings show a chemical compound in blood samples among long Covid cases, indicating continuing inflammation processes. He recommended wearing a face mask at all times and practising social distancing. He also recommended immediately taking a Covid test when experiencing flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, and muscle pains.

SOURCE: Thai PBS