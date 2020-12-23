Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger

A new Covid-19 case confirmed in the Southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, the provincial governor announced today. The 42 year old woman sold curry in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Most cases are concentrated around a seafood market in tambon Mahachai in the Muang district.

The woman tested positive for the virus in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Tha Sala district. She travelled by car with her family down to Tha Sala, which is around 700 kilometres away from Samut Sakhon. They arrived on Sunday and the woman’s husband drove back to Samut Sakhon.

The woman tested positive for Covid-19. Her 2 family members who rode in the car with her tested negative for the virus.

The Public Health Ministry and Tha Sala Hospital released an urgent notice advising those who visited the seafood market in Samut Sakhon anytime after December 1 to get tested for Covid-19.

SOURCE: Facebook

