Economy
Economy to lose billions of baht from Covid-19 lockdown – Kasikorn Research Centre
The economy will lose billions of baht following the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, according to Kasikorn Research Centre. Shutting down the seafood industry in the province, calling off New Year parties in Bangkok and trips being cancelled due to virus fears will cost the economy a total of at least 45 billion baht over the next month, according to the research centre.
Samut Sakhon is responsible for 40% of Thailand’s seafood. But with the province on lockdown until January 3, the centre estimates the fishery and seafood industry could lose 13 billion baht. Calling off New Year countdown celebrations in Bangkok and other areas around the outbreak cluster could cost the economy another 15 billion baht, the centre says.
“It is estimated that people in these areas would have spent around 15 billion baht on New Year parties, dining out and gifts.”
Many people are now cancelling their hotel bookings due to the recent cases. The centre estimates 17 billion baht, about 30% of the total tourism income in 1 month, could be lost.
From another perspective, the adviser at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Polwichai, says the lockdown and shut down of seafood markets in Samut Sakhon will cost the province 1 billion baht each day.
“Ultimately, the provincial lockdown will affect the whole Thai economy – at 45 billion baht to 46 billion baht per month, or 0.2 to 0.3% of the country’s GDP…However, if there is a countrywide lockdown similar to early this year, the GDP would take a hit by at least 12%.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
The president of Thailand Privilege Card, which runs the Elite Visa scheme, says around 30 real-estate developers have expressed interest in offering foreign buyers 5-year visas in return for investing at least 10 million baht in Thai property. Somchai Sungsawang says the scheme, known as the Elite Flexible One launches on January 1, with cards valid for 2 years.
Nation Thailand reports that developer Raimon Land has joined the scheme with 3 luxury condo developments and expects to hand out at least 200 Elite cards. Somchai says the scheme is aimed at reviving Thailand’s property sector, which, like so many other areas, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis. A further 30 developers say they’re interested in joining the scheme.
“Most are large listed companies, with a lot of suggestions offered to increase customers and encourage more sales. The suggestions will be put to a TPC board meeting for further consideration.”
Somchai adds that the purchasing power of foreigners is significant to Thailand’s tourism sector and to helping businesses in that industry. Thailand usually enjoys the second-highest tourist numbers in Asia. The government has recently spoken about the possibility of easing restrictions for visitors from low-risk countries, although it remains to be seen what happens following the outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon.
Meanwhile, the TPC is eyeing a target of 3,000 Elite card entries in 2021. It’s understood that around 70% of people who have expressed interest in the scheme say they want to buy property in Thailand for either residential use or as a long-term investment. Elite cards are currently priced at between 500,000 baht and 2 million baht, although the lower price is set to increase to 600,000 from January.
Crime
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
The deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says 4 people have been charged with de-frauding the government’s co-payment stimulus scheme. He adds that around 700 others are also suspected of swindling the scheme. It’s understood the 4 people charged allegedly persuaded co-payers to carry out fake transactions so that money could be redeemed under the campaign.
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of suspicious transactions were identified at a shop in the central province of Samut Sakhon, with others making purchases far from where they live, including in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Songkhla. It’s alleged the co-payers involved received between 80 and 100 baht per transaction.
The government introduced the co-payment scheme as an economic stimulus measure, to help shops and small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It works by subsidising payments at participating stores by 50%, with transactions carried out through the Krungthai Bank’s app, Paotang.
However, Damrongsak says the Fiscal Policy Office, which administers the scheme, may press charges against corrupt co-payers, who could face prison sentences of 20 years or more. He says police are increasing their efforts to check shops and customers, to ensure the scheme is working as it should.
The first phase of the co-payment scheme began on October 23 and is due to end on December 31. Phase 2 is due to begin in January and cover another 5 million people, with the maximum subsidy amount increased from 3,000 to 3,500 baht per person for the duration of the scheme. The 10 million who are already registered will be eligible for an additional 500 baht.
The co-payment scheme is not the first stimulus campaign to fall foul of corruption. The government’s domestic travel subsidy campaign has also been subject to abuse, with over 500 hotels and other businesses currently being investigated, and enhancements to the scheme currently on hold.
Economy
Deputy PM says pandemic exposed problems in Thai economy, time to improve
As the Covid-19 pandemic hit economies all over the world with business closures and travel bans, issues with Thailand’s economy were exposed, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. The country cannot go back to the way it was before the global outbreak, he says.
Thailand’s large tourism industry was battered by the lack of foreign visitors. Small and medium businesses were also heavily impacted, prompting the government to spend more than 800 billion baht in aid measures, the deputy prime minister said at an event in Bangkok.
“It is unacceptable to let Thailand slide back to the period before Covid-19. Since the global economy is changing we must be more proactive in attracting foreign investors.”
Supattanapong says the government will focus on investing in new industries to cut down on the reliance on export and tourism, adding that Thailand’s automotive industry will focus on the manufacturing of electric vehicles, known as EVs.
“EVs will create other related industries such as smart equipment manufacturing and electricity generating from renewable energy. This will create a great opportunity for Thailand to further invest in community power plants, as well as biomass and solar power plants in Laos.”
He says the government still has many projects in the coming year to boost the economy, attract foreign investors and build infrastructure for future expansion, such as building more Skytrain lines in Bangkok.
“Next year the government will also focus on creating economic opportunities at the grassroots level to reduce disparity… We cannot give people free handouts, we also need to create new jobs and new businesses that will support existing and future industries.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
