Epidemiologist transferred to Samut Sakhon to tackle Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

With a record high count of active Covid-19 cases, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has appointed an epidemiologist to tackle the recent outbreak concentrated around a seafood market in Samut Sakhon. More than 1,000 coronavirus cases are linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster.” Many migrant workers who lived in cramped rooms together and worked seafood markets tested positive.

The epidemiologist Naretrit Khatthasima was appointed as chief of Samut Sakhon’s public health office. The ministry’s permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit says they called in Naretrit, who was chief of Phangna’s public health office before the transfer, because of his expertise and experience in epidemiology.

Samut Sakhon’s previous chief of public health Chartchai Kittyanant transferred to Phangna to fill Naretrit’s old post. The switch is not a punishment, the permanent secretary says, adding that it was done in the public’s best interest.

Health officials rolled out mass testing after hundreds in the province tested positive for Covid-19. Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri says the infection rate appears to be falling.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

