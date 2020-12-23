Epidemiologist transferred to Samut Sakhon to tackle Covid-19 outbreak | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Epidemiologist transferred to Samut Sakhon to tackle Covid-19 outbreak
With a record high count of active Covid-19 cases, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has appointed an epidemiologist to tackle the recent outbreak concentrated around a seafood market in Samut Sakhon. More than 1,000 coronavirus cases are linked to the “Samut Sakhon cluster.” Many migrant workers who lived in cramped rooms together and worked seafood markets tested positive.
The epidemiologist Naretrit Khatthasima was appointed as chief of Samut Sakhon’s public health office. The ministry’s permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit says they called in Naretrit, who was chief of Phangna’s public health office before the transfer, because of his expertise and experience in epidemiology.
Samut Sakhon’s previous chief of public health Chartchai Kittyanant transferred to Phangna to fill Naretrit’s old post. The switch is not a punishment, the permanent secretary says, adding that it was done in the public’s best interest.
Health officials rolled out mass testing after hundreds in the province tested positive for Covid-19. Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri says the infection rate appears to be falling.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat
A new Covid-19 case confirmed in the Southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, the provincial governor announced today. The 42 year old woman sold curry in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Most cases are concentrated around a seafood market in tambon Mahachai in the Muang district.
The woman tested positive for the virus in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Tha Sala district. She travelled by car with her family down to Tha Sala, which is around 700 kilometres away from Samut Sakhon. They arrived on Sunday and the woman’s husband drove back to Samut Sakhon.
The woman tested positive for Covid-19. Her 2 family members who rode in the car with her tested negative for the virus.
The Public Health Ministry and Tha Sala Hospital released an urgent notice advising those who visited the seafood market in Samut Sakhon anytime after December 1 to get tested for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Facebook
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Visa
Thailand extends short-stay visas by 15 days to allow for quarantine period
A proposal to extend short-stay visas by 15 days, to make up for time spent in quarantine, has been approved by the Thai Cabinet. The proposal was originally put forward by the Interior Ministry, who pointed out that foreigners entering the Kingdom on 30-day visas or visa exemptions, would lose 14 days as a result of mandatory quarantine. The 30-day visa is available to visitors from the 56 countries and territories currently under the 30 day visa exemption scheme, as well as other countries that have bilateral agreements with Thailand.
However, as Thailand finds itself in the early stages of a potential second wave of the virus, it remains to be seen if any further restrictions will be imposed on foreign nationals, particularly those from countries battling a high number of cases, or an outbreak of the new, more contagious variant seen in the UK and South Africa.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already hinted that tougher restrictions may come into force should the Covid-19 situation in the Kingdom take a turn for the worse, although he has so far held off on cancelling New Year celebrations or enforcing a second lockdown.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
Phuket officials have confirmed a case of Covid-19 in the province and given a timeline of the new infection. The patient is a 40 year old Thai man from the Kathu district, who recently returned from a “big bike” event on Koh Lanta, in Krabi province.
The man belongs to a “big bike” afficionados’ group and travelled to an event on Koh Lanta on December 10. The name of the group has not been confirmed. On December 11, it’s understood he attended a party held by the group, which was also attended by a man from the central province of Samut Sakhon, currently in the grip of a significant Covid-19 outbreak.
On December 13, the Phuket man said goodbye to his friend from Samut Sakhon, with neither man wearing a face mask. It’s understood there were around 40 people present at this event. The Samut Sakhon man was not showing any signs of infection and had not been tested.
The Phuket man developed virus symptoms on December 17 and on December 20, was informed his friend from Samut Sakhon had tested positive for Covid-19. At this point, he too went for a test, which also came back positive. The man’s symptoms are understood to be mild. There are 28 contacts considered high-risk.
Following confirmation of the man’s diagnosis, many schools in Phuket have decided to close early for the holidays. It’s understood the man has 2 children in school on the island. This is the list of schools that have confirmed closures so far, according to an online teachers’ forum:
1. Kajonkiet
2. Lady Phuket
3. Phuket College
4. Kathu Wittaya
5. Phuket Techno
6. Kanokkwan Kindergarten
7. Phuket Vocational Education
8. Satit Witthaya Rajabhat
9. Chalerm Phrakiat School
10. Thep Amnuai School
11. Kindergarten School of Phuket Municipality
12. Muslim Wittaya Phuket School
13.Phuket Technical College
14. Polytechnic College
15.Thalang Technical College
Meanwhile, local authorities say the situation is under control and that, at this stage, there is no need to lock down the province or close businesses.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy to lose billions of baht from Covid-19 lockdown – Kasikorn Research Centre
Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Epidemiologist transferred to Samut Sakhon to tackle Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon employer allegedly “dumps” migrant workers at a highway outside Bangkok
Thailand extends short-stay visas by 15 days to allow for quarantine period
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
Several migrant workers flee Samut Sakhon detention, 3 re-captured in Chon Buri
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
Thai PM calls for unity in latest Covid fight, hints at further restrictions
Thai government may replace emergency decree with strict amendment to Communicable Disease Act
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
High number of Thai migrant worker deaths in South Korea
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
Phuket primary school reports parent tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand tourism is changed forever
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok2 days ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Bangkok3 days ago
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak